5 Steph Curry clutch stats that back Warriors guard clinching Clutch Player of the Year 2024

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention but Steph Curry won't end the season empty-handed as the four-time NBA champion was named the 2024 NBA Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year award, edging out Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This award has only been given to two people as the NBA just started giving this recognition last season.

In leading up to winning the Jerry West Award, here are five reasons why Steph Curry deserves to take home the trophy.

5 reasons Steph Curry deserves the 2024 NBA Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year award

1) 1st in Clutch PTS

The obvious one is that Curry leads the league in clutch points. This probably has the biggest weight on how the voting went through as the two-time MVP at 36 years old continues to be the face of the Warriors franchise.

2) 1st in Clutch PTS when trailing

Just when the team needed a basket to lift the team's spirits, Steph Curry was there to provide. For those who have watched many Warriors games, whether against or with the team, the former Davidson standout just keeps on anchoring the team in tough times.

3) 8 Games with Perfect Shooting in Clutch

This has been a very disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors but it could have been much worse if Curry had not been keeping games close with his offensive power. Eight games with perfect shooting in the clutch shows that he does this rare feat every 10 games.

4) 1st in Go-Ahead FGM in final 2 minutes / final minute / final 30 seconds / final 10 seconds / 5 seconds

Taking the lead from the opposing team in the final minutes of the game takes a lot of guts. Steph Curry, having idolized Reggie Miller, has picked up the fearlessness to shoot in the clutch and just keeps on breaking the hearts of their opponents.

5) More Go-Ahead Shots L20 secs than other Top 5 CPOY contenders combined

This is the separator that makes Steph Curry the clear choice for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award as he dominates this stat, which counts the most in a basketball game. Just the relentlessness and championship experience set him above everyone else who is a candidate for this award.

