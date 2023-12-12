5 storylines to note as In-Season champs LeBron James and Lakers resume regular season on TNT

Over the weekend, LeBron James and the LA Lakers won the first ever NBA in-season tournament. Coming off this historic vicotry, the team now shifts its focus back to the regular season.

The Lakers will be back in action for the first time since the championship on Monday. They are scheduled to face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Heading into the game, LA sits at 14-9 on the year with the Mavs in a similar position at 14-8.

As LeBron James and company prepare for their return to action, here are some of the main storylines to follow as the regular season rages on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Key storylines for LeBron James and LA Lakers moving forward:

1) Can Anthony Davis maintain this level of dominance?

One of the biggest storylines from the Lakers' win over the Indiana Pacers was the play of Anthony Davis. He was dominant on both ends of the floor, finishing with a stat line of 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

If the Lakers want to be a contender this season, they'll need this level of two-way dominance from Davis. That said, his availability and play will be a major storyline to follow as we approach the dog days of the regular season.

2) Can LeBron James keep up his stellar play as his 39th birthday approaches?

As the biggest name on the Lakers, LeBron James is by far one of the team's main storylines. With a quarter of the season under his belt now, how he handles himself the rest of the way will be something to monitor.

In a few weeks, LeBron James will celebrate his 39th birthday. A handful of players have made to this age in their career, but none have been as dominant. Through his first 22 games, LeBron is averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. With LA having their sights set on another deep playoff run, they'll need LeBron to keep winning his battle against Father Time.

3) Will the LA Lakers make a big move before the deadline?

With the in-season tournament come and gone, one of the next major dates for this season is the trade deadline. As a team with big aspirations, the Lakers will be a team to monitor as all players become available to be traded.

One of the biggest names on the market is Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. DeMar DeRozan has also been a name linked to LA in rumors. Armed with multiple sizable contracts, the Lakers have the assets to put another high-level player next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

4) Can Austin Reaves continue to be a spark plug for the second unit?

Last year, Austin Reaves had a breakout season for the Lakers. Following a slow start to this season, head coach Darvin Ham made the decision to move him to the bench. Since then, he's thrived as the team's sixth man.

Depth is a crucial factor for contending teams, and Reaves is providing that for the Lakers. In 15 games as a reserve, he is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 assists while shooting close to 50% from the field. If Reaves can keep this up, it'll make life easier for the Lakers during the stretches that one or both of the stars are on the bench.

5) Can the Lakers overcome their injury woes?

When the Lakers made a flurry of signings in the offseason, they looked like they'd be one of the deepest teams this season. However, injuries have derailed them from deploying a fully healthy rotation.

Through 23 games, only Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell have played in every game. Others have missed a couple games, while some have been out an extended period. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent have been two of their top acquisitions in the past year, but have only played a total of seven games between them. Rui Hachimura is another key name that has missed time early in the regular season.

Staying healthy is a key factor in contending for a title. With that in mind, how the Lakers stay afloat as they continue to battle the injury bug will be one of their biggest storylines moving forward.