5 striking similarities between LA Lakers' 2024-25 team and 2019-20 championship-winning squad

The LA Lakers are finally back in the conversation as legitimate title contenders for the first time in four years. Ever since their 2020-21 season derailed because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they've failed collectively to earn that recognition.

They've been building the foundation since they revived themselves from the abysmal move to acquire Russell Westbrook at the 2023 trade deadline. LA made the Western Conference finals the same year.

But a seeming lack of faith in the James-Davis tandem the following season in 2023-24 and until Davis's tenure as a Laker ended on Feb. 1, continued holding the team back from chasing the Larry O'Brien trophy.

While Davis felt the Lakers were a move away from their ultimate goal with a starting-caliber center's addition for the past four years, LA held back. Jeanie Buss broke silence on it weeks after the Lakers dealt Davis for Luka Doncic, a move that skyrocketed the team's stock as contenders.

"We have lost the last three years in a row to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, and we really didn't have anything that was going to look different going into the playoffs again," Buss told Texas Public Radio

"Anthony Davis was complaining about where he was being played and he wasn't happy. So I think this was a positive for both teams."

Buss's comments seemingly hinted at the Lakers' lack of faith in this core to make the push if they went all in on a trade of marginally improving the team.

Through their ups and downs with Anthony Davis as the centerpiece next to LeBron James, the Lakers, under JJ Redick's rookie season, had every chance to qualify as a top-four team. They were 28-19 the night LA traded Davis for Doncic in a league-altering move.

Adding a center, as requested by Davis, would have given the Lakers a similar roster lookout to 2019-20. Instead, the LA Lakers looked at the big picture with a generational talent yet to enter his prime.

Even though the risks of not winning a championship immediately with Doncic loomed large, the Lakers went for the deal to replace a 32-year-old aging superstar with a 25-year-old All-NBA player, as any other team would, especially at the price of including just one young player and one unprotected first.

At the surface level, it may seem like the Lakers moved away from what won them a championship in the 2019-20 season with the roster iteration. While that remains true, after a closer look, a few other similar situations shared by the 2024-25 roster and that title-winning team have come to light, which can raise the optimism surrounding LA's chances of an 18th championship.

5 striking similarities between LA Lakers' 2024-25 team and 2019-20 championship-winning squad

1) JJ Redick leading Lakers to near unbeaten run after leading in 3rd quarters

One of the most spectacular records the Lakers registered in their 2019-20 championship-winning season was going unbeaten in 57 games after entering the fourth quarter with a lead. It was key to their success as the No. 1 seed in the West with a 52-19 record.

In the 2024-25 season, LA has flirted with similar levels of excellence despite the roster shakeup and hitting its floor in November before a resurgent turnaround. As per ESPN, through 40 games, when leading the third quarter, the JJ Redick-led Lakers have won 38 times, missing an unbeaten record thus far by only two games.

2) LeBron James playing close to an all-defensive level

The Luka Doncic trade raised significant concerns about the LA Lakers' ability to replicate their improving defense with a talent like Anthony Davis. Jaxson Hayes didn't show much promise all season long on that end of the floor. It's one of the primary reasons Davis demanded LA to trade for a center.

However, LeBron James turned a switch defensively, which helped compensate for the Lakers' lack of size and shot-blocking presence at the rim. No, James didn't turn into a shot-blocking center overnight, but he became the anchor of the defense and the glue guy.

James set the tone with his intensity, sharp closeouts and rotations as the low man. He also displayed his ability to guard all positions, taking on the likes of Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns as primary matchups.

While he didn't get the nod, James played at an All-Defensive caliber in 2020, and the Lakers were a top-three team on that end. He likely won't make the All-Defensive team in 2025, but since Jan. 15, he's on that level, leading LA to a top-four defense. Even coach JJ Redick believes James's impact has been at that level.

3) LeBron James' co-stars averaging 26 points per game

LeBron James has teamed up with two of the best players in or close to their primes during his Lakers tenure. Anthony Davis was 26 when he arrived in LA as a bonafide MVP, All-NBA and All-Star player.

It was his best season with the Lakers as he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals, shooting on 50/33/85 splits. He was the first player to lead a LeBron-led team in scoring.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic joined the Lakers this season, weeks shy of celebrating his 26th birthday. Coming off five All-NBA team selections, Doncic, like Davis joined the team as a bonafide MVP and All-NBA and All-Star player. Interestingly, in 15 games as a Laker, Doncic is averaging 26.2 ppg, fractionally more than Davis.

4) 9 wins in February 2020 and 2024

The 2019-20 Lakers were consistent throughout the year, specifically in February. They won nine games out of 10 that year. Meanwhile, the 2024-25 Lakers have been up and down until mid-January, winning nine games in February. The Lakers played 11 games this year in the month, losing twice.

Interestingly, those losses came against their weakest opponents in the Jazz and Hornets, who the Lakers had the best chances of winning in that stretch.

5) Jordan Goodwin's identical arc to Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso, then 26, was critical to the Lakers' success in 2019-20. His high defensive motor and point-of-attack defense against the best perimeter guards helped the team become one of the best defensive teams.

Caruso developed his reputation in that role throughout the season. The 6-foot-5 defensive stalwart's minutes increased with every game, and he soon became the team's go-to option against All-Star guards.

While Jordan Goodwin didn't join the Lakers on a standard deal and remains on a two-way contract, his arc has been lowkey similar, if not identical. The 26-year-old had the coaching staff's trust, but injuries limited his chance to secure a role. Once he was healthy, the Lakers didn't waste much time offering him a two-way deal.

Over the past six weeks, Goodwin has been a difference-maker as a 3-and-D, point-of-attack defensive specialist. In only 14 games, Goodwin is making a strong case to earn a playoff roster spot at the expense of one of the players on a standard contract.

Over the past three outings, he's also earned a starting nod twice over veteran Gabe Vincent. 6-foot-4 Goodwin has presented similar challenges to offensive players as Caruso.

With his decent size, high IQ and defensive motor, Goodwin has given the Lakers exactly what they needed at the trade deadline when they coveted a point-of-attack defensive threat like Bruce Brown and Josh Green.

