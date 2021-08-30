5 strongest NBA players heading into the 2021-22 season

The NBA has always been a high-octane, intense sporting league which requires a threshold amount of strength and athleticism for players to make it big.

Over the years, the league has seen some incredibly strong athletes, with the previous generation perhaps leaning more towards physicality and strength as basic requirements to make it in the NBA.

Regardless, a number of current active stars are also known for their strength, with LeBron James widely considered to be the most athletic specimen that the NBA has ever seen. Regardless, the following article looks at the 5 strongest players in the NBA as of now.

2021-22 NBA season: 5 strongest players in the league

A range of NBA veterans for the initial few years of their career were known for their strength and athleticism. This includes the likes of Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins, with Steven Adams also having a fearsome reputation in the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is also considered to be one of the strongest players in the league, and is the youngest to feature on this list.

#5 Steven Adams

I could read a Steven Adams feature every day. Here's @royceyoung on Adams being maybe the NBA's strongest player: https://t.co/ef7V8UuKKB — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 17, 2019

Steven Adams recently moved to the Memphis Grizzlies from the New Orleans Pelicans. He is widely considered to be one of the strongest players in the league. Adams recently said of Zion Williamson that the 21-year old was a stronger player than he was, which is a huge compliment considering its source.

Adams is a tough, durable defender and is expected to take up the starting center spot for the Grizzlies alongside a young roster.

Until around 2020, Adams was widely considered to be the strongest player in the NBA. He is still able to use his strength and physicality to the best of effects and has another level that he can tap into.

Apart from strength, he is also known for his stamina and would regularly play more than 30 minutes per game until the 2019-20 NBA season.

#4 Dwight Howard

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Now 35, Howard is no longer the same player that he was. However, he can still make an impact on both ends of the court, something that he did successfully for the Philadelphia 76ers during his most recent stint.

Howard has since moved to the LA Lakers to play alongside the likes of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, making the roster arguably the strongest in the NBA.

Howard is a physical beast, is known to bench-press up to 365 pounds regularly and has a huge 165-pound fame whilst standing 6 ft 10 inches tall.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra