5 superstar trade situations poised to shake up 2024 NBA offseason ft. Trae Young & more

Whenever an NBA superstar is rumored to be available for a trade, the league's landscape changes as new competition is formed, shaking up certain matchups. Interestingly, an Eastern Conference executive talked to The Ringer's Howard Beck about various pieces possibly being on the move in the coming 2024 offseason.

With different teams focused on improving their rosters' title windows, landing a superstar can help give them an advantage. The complication, however, is if a team has enough assets to go after a superstar-caliber player once the market opens.

Various NBA executives talked with Beck about five superstars who could be included in trade packages in the 2024 offseason.

Five NBA superstar trade acquisitions that could shake the 2024 offseason

#5, Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who had season-ending surgery on his right foot, originally voiced out his frustrations with the team's disappointing record to start the season, leading to various teams being interested in acquiring him.

Before being sidelined for the season, LaVine was averaging 19.5 points (45.2% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rebounds per game.

#4, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

A league executive was aware of the Minnesota Timberwolves possibly looking to prevent a headache with Karl-Anthony Towns' huge contract extension kicking in next season. Despite the massive contract, Towns can be an excellent acquisition as he has the skill set of a modern NBA big man.

Playing in his ninth season with the Timberwolves, Towns is putting up 22.5 ppg (51.6% shooting, including 43.6% from 3-point range) and 8.4 rpg.

#3, Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

A league executive sees Kevin Durant looking to take his talents elsewhere once again if the Phoenix Suns' 2024 postseason run becomes a disappointment. Despite being 35, Durant remains one of the league's elite scorers, making him a strong target for an acquisition.

This season with the Suns, the superstar forward is putting up 28.2 ppg (53.8% shooting, including 44.3% from 3-point range), 6.6 rpg and 5.7 assists per game.

#2, Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

One of the most talked about stars when it comes to possibly being available to trade, Donovan Mitchell could be moved this summer as the Cleveland Cavaliers might look to get ahead of his 2025 player option, a league executive discussed.

With numerous suitors awaiting his availability, Mitchell continues to dazzle this season by averaging 28.4 ppg (47.3% shooting, including 36.1% from 3-point range), 5.4 rpg and 6.3 apg.

#1, Trae Young

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks star could be in his last season with the team, amid the struggles this season. Trae Young was selected fifth by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA draft before he was exchanged for Luka Doncic.

However, the star point guard has consistently fallen short in leading his team in the playoffs, while also not having the proper pieces around him to reach that goal. It will be interesting to see what becomes of Young and the Hawks' relationship.

Trae Young is averaging 26.7 ppg (42.7% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 10.9 apg.