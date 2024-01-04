5 superstars who can land on Lakers before NBA trade deadline ft. Zach Lavine & more

The LA Lakers have previously expressed interest in acquiring talents such as Zach LaVine via a trade. However, time is ticking for the Purple and Gold to offer a deal to the Chicago Bulls. The same can be said for other players they might be interested in before the trade deadline.

Looking at the LA Lakers' season after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament (IST) Championship, they aren't exactly a winning team. They've struggled to follow up on their IST victory and are slowly starting to look like the team they were a season ago before making the last-minute trades after the 2023 All-Star break. That being said, LA is once again in search of another superstar to help them.

With that in mind, let's look at five NBA superstars who could suit up for the Purple and Gold on or before the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach LaVine and other NBA superstars who could join the LA Lakers

#1 Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

At this point, it's no secret that the LA Lakers are interested in acquiring Zach LaVine. They previously expressed interest in the Chicago Bulls star last season, and rumors claimed that the Purple and Gold could finally pull the trigger this 2023-24 NBA season.

LaVine is an explosive player who has improved on his perimeter and outside shooting game ever since moving to Chicago. Looking at LA's current roster, it's only the big three of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves who are consistent in most aspects of their offense. Adding the Bulls star could make them a deadlier threat on the hardwood.

#2 DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

DeMar DeRozan is a name that popped up on several occasions when rumors about him joining the Lakers circulated. In fact, before Russell Westbrook shacked up in LA a couple of seasons ago, many fans and analysts assumed they signed DeRozan, only to find out that the team settled for Westbrook instead.

This time around, the Purple and Gold have the opportunity to once and for all have DeRozan on their squad. In terms of value as a player, DeMar should be a cheaper acquisition compared to his fellow Bulls star Zach LaVine. While it's no secret that the veteran guard is getting older, he's still one of the best perimeter shooters in the league today.

What the Lakers currently lack are consistent shooters. LA fans hate to admit it, but only a select few players, such as Taurean Prince, can knock down their shots with high accuracy. Signing DeMar DeRozan would not only give them a consistent shooter but also some explosiveness inside the paint with a bit of active, hands-on defense.

#3 Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Honestly speaking, the Lakers acquiring Draymond Green might be unlikely, given his nature on the court. However, there are teams that like tenacious guys who can bring intensity and threaten the opposition regardless of appropriateness.

Before signing a new contract with the Golden State Warriors, Green expressed interest in playing for the Lakers. There were even rumors that Draymond wouldn't re-sign with the Warriors and would instead pack his bags and go to LA. Green and LeBron James are good friends off the court, which is why the rumors made sense at the time.

However, given that nothing ever came to fruition, this season could finally be the Lakers' opportunity to collaborate with the hot-headed superstar. Green is currently under an indefinite suspension after smashing Jusuf Nurkic's face. Chances are the Warriors might want a change of scenery and could let go of him before he jeopardizes the team any further.

#4 Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Earlier this season, there were reports that the Golden State Warriors were ready to part ways with Klay Thompson. This was due to Thompson's inconsistencies as a player as of late. There's no hiding the fact that he is no longer the same player he once was during his All-Star years, and the Warriors organization fears that he could become a liability in the near future.

Given that the LA Lakers need a consistent shooter, Klay Thompson is a worthy candidate if they genuinely wish to trade for another star this season. Thompson is famously known for being one half of the "Splash Brothers" next to Steph Curry. Having a "Splash Brother" suit up for the Purple and Gold might do wonders for LA.

#5 Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving has a reputation for being a ticking time bomb in the NBA. Once he feels unhappy with his situation in the team he plays for, he'll immediately request a change of scenery and jump to the next squad. Given how the Dallas Mavericks are struggling to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference, Irving could request another trade anytime.

One team that has constantly been associated with Kyrie Irving is the LA Lakers. LA has consistently attempted to trade for Irving in past seasons and has never found success in doing so. Given how the Purple and Gold are interested in acquiring another star, they could go for him once again if he decides to jump ship and leave Dallas.