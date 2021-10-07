5 surprising starting lineups we've seen so far in the 2021-22 NBA pre-season

Reading too much into an NBA preseason is a common mistake. But there are a few notable things to be taken from the games currently taking place. Coaching staffs and front offices around the league will tell you not to read too much into the rotations that are seen during preseason as they are just testing things out.

The notable aspect is realizing what they are willing to test during this time. Playing time, specifically for younger players, is substantial in honing your skills, developing chemistry with teammates, and the trust your coaching staff displays in you.

I'm probably reading too much into it, but there were some starting lineups on opening night of the NBA preseason that stood out. Here are the five NBA starting lineups that drew my attention at the start of the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

#5 - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup for preseason game one against the Chicago Bulls was Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Obviously, Cleveland's willingness to select USC big man Evan Mobley as the third overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft signals an intrigue in his upside and future. While Mobley played a significant amount of his college minutes alongside a more traditional center, many in NBA circles believe the prospect is a center.

At the same time, the Cavaliers commitment to Jarrett Allen is apparent by their agreement to a five-year $100-million extension early this offseason. It appears as though both players will be regulars in Cleveland's rotation, and Mobely will be tasked with guarding more mobile players as a forward between the two.

#4 - Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were all expected starters for the Boston Celtics going into the 2021-22 NBA season. The center rotation later caused commotion between Robert Williams and the recently acquired Al Horford.

The final wing position could have gone a handful of ways for Boston. Brown and Tatum are versatile, so new head coach Ime Udoka could have elected to start a guard such as Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder or Payton Pritchard.

More size from a forward or wing seems to be an option with the likes of Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams and Juancho Hernangomez as valid options. Deciding to go with Hernangomez as the starter in preseason game one was a shock to many and we will see if that sticks as the regular season rolls around.

The starting center battle between Horford and Williams was also one to keep an eye on. Williams seems to be the starter for now.

