5 takeaways from Golden State Warriors' 2025 NBA preseason as Steph Curry plays at MVP level

The Golden State Warriors concluded their preseason on Friday in a 106-103 loss to the LA Clippers. The Warriors finished the preseason with a record of 3-2, getting wins over the LA Lakers, and the Portland Trail Blazers twice. Their other loss was to the Lakers in their rematch on Oct. 12.

Golden State has also finalized their roster, leaving one roster spot open with 14 players on standard contracts and three signed to two-way deals. Seth Curry is expected to be the 15th man on the roster and will be signed again later in the season on a pro-rated standard contract.

The Warriors are restricted because they don't want to be hard-capped by the second apron, as per Anthony Slater of ESPN. They are waiting for the flexibility to bring back Steph Curry's younger brother.

With all that said, let's take a look at five takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' preseason.

5 takeaways from Golden State Warriors' 2025 NBA preseason

#1. Steph Curry is still one of the best in the world

At the age of 37, some people are anticipating Steph Curry will finally be slowing down. However, the two-time MVP played 30 minutes in the Golden State Warriors' preseason finale against the LA Clippers.

Curry appears to be over his hamstring issue that caused him to miss the majority of the Western Conference semifinals. He also looked fantastic and in mid-season form already, which would make the Warriors a dangerous team.

#2. Al Horford fits well in Golden State

It's better late than never for Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors. It took more than two months before the Warriors brought in Horford in free agency. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old veteran looked like the perfect fit for the franchise.

His leadership and experience go hand-in-hand with the Warriors' culture, while his passing and playmaking at center are perfect for Steve Kerr's system. The only issue is his age, which means he'll be sitting out back-to-back games to preserve his body for the playoffs.

#3. Steve Kerr will still use small ball

There's no denying that Steve Kerr loves to use small ball lineups, which helped him win four NBA championships. But with teams, especially in the West, getting bigger, it could be time to ditch the small ball. Even Draymond Green doesn't want to play center anymore given his age.

But based on the Golden State Warriors' roster, small ball lineups are still going to be there. Kerr is expected to make adjustments and changes to his lineups, especially with his four best players being 35 and older. He'll use small ball at times, depending on matchups.

#4. Turnovers could be a problem

The Golden State Warriors had a whopping 105 turnovers in five games, which should be a cause of concern. Taking care of the basketball has not been the Warriors' strong suit over the past two seasons.

However, the margin for error in a very competitive and stacked Western Conference will be slim. One bad turnover could cost a win, which would affect potential seeding in the playoffs.

#5. Jonathan Kuminga and Will Richard will be contributors off the bench

One of the biggest takeaways in the Golden State Warriors' preseason is Jonathan Kuminga's improved passing. Kuminga looked impressive in finding his teammates on offense, which has not been his best attribute. If he can tap into his inner Andre Iguodala this season, it could be huge for the Warriors.

Another player who looked good in the preseason was rookie swingman Will Richard. His motor and defense were great to see, while he appeared confident in taking 3-point shots and attacking the rim.

