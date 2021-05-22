5 takeaways from the NBA play-in tournament 2021

The NBA play-in tournament was not a welcome development for several players and franchises. Regardless, it has been an intense few days as teams competed valiantly for their second chance at qualifying for the postseason.

Although the play-in tournament was a peculiar development to accommodate the shortened NBA season, it has been relatively successful.

What we learned from the inaugural NBA play-in tournament

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were allowed to play 72 games in the 2020-21 NBA regular season as opposed to 82.

The 8th and 9th- placed teams in both conferences were given an opportunity to contest for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament.

The 2021 NBA play-in tournament ended on an incredibly high note as the Memphis Grizzlies outplayed the Golden State Warriors to clinch the 8th seed in the West.

With the conclusion of the NBA play-in tournament, here are five takeaways that are worthy of note.

#1 Ja Morant makes his first playoff appearance at the expense of the Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant re-established himself as a prime point guard in what was a relatively poor season.

He made a huge statement with his 35 points against the Golden State Warriors to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.

Ja Morant is the 2nd player in Grizzlies history with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in a game.



He joins Jason Williams in 2001. pic.twitter.com/hrQCsZiCMY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2021

The young Memphis Grizzlies team overcame the more experienced Golden State Warriors in their second consecutive play-in game. They will next face off against the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs first round.

#2 The Washington Wizards obliterated the Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards - NBA Play-In Tournament

The Indiana Pacers started the NBA play-in tournament with a 144-117 blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. However, they were given a taste of their own medicine as they bowed out to the Washington Wizards 142-115 in their second game.

Domantas Sabonis ended the season with an incredible performance, recording a triple-double before he fouled out in the 32nd minute. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook shook off the loss against the Boston Celtics and put together a spectacular display against the Indiana Pacers.

#3 LeBron James is 'clutch'

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers squared up against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament for a chance to secure a playoff berth in 7th. It was a nail-biting fixture as both teams were at each other's throats throughout the match.

LeBron James is shooting 54% FG and 3/4 3PM in the playoffs to take the lead with a minute or less remaining in the 4th or OT since 2006, h/t @TommyBeer



Clutch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LVjs716xe8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 21, 2021

With less than a minute on the clock, LeBron James put up a three-point buzzer-beater over Stephen Curry to give the Lakers the lead in the fourth quarter.

The LA Lakers advanced to the playoffs as the 7th seed and will face the Phoenix Suns in a 7-game series starting on Sunday.

#4 The Boston Celtics clinch the 7th seed in the East

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics - NBA Play-In Tournament

The Boston Celtics qualified for the NBA playoffs for the 7th consecutive season despite a poor run in the regular season. They clinched the 7th seed in the East with a victory over the Washington Wizards.

Jayson Tatum outclassed Westbrook and Bradley Beal to lead his team into the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics will kick off their playoff action on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

#5 Increased viewership

The NBA has experienced a continued decline in ratings every year. However, the play-in tournament re-ignited the interest of basketball enthusiasts as media outlets registered record-breaking numbers.

.@NBA play-in game viewership averages:



Lakers-Warriors (late game, ESPN): 5.6 million

Wizards-Celtics (late game, TNT): 2.5 million

Spurs-Grizzlies (early game, ESPN): 2.3 million

Hornets-Pacers (early game, TNT): 1.4 million — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) May 20, 2021

The LeBron James and Stephen Curry matchup averaged 5.6 million viewers on ESPN, which was a massive boost in viewership for the NBA.

The play-in tournament has built unreal anticipation for the 2021 NBA playoffs as fans have gotten a taste of the intensity to be expected.