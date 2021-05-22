5 takeaways from the NBA play-in tournament 2021

The NBA play-in tournament was not a welcome development for several players and franchises. Regardless, it has been an intense few days as teams competed valiantly for their second chance at qualifying for the postseason.
Although the play-in tournament was a peculiar development to accommodate the shortened NBA season, it has been relatively successful.
What we learned from the inaugural NBA play-in tournament
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were allowed to play 72 games in the 2020-21 NBA regular season as opposed to 82.
The 8th and 9th- placed teams in both conferences were given an opportunity to contest for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament.
The 2021 NBA play-in tournament ended on an incredibly high note as the Memphis Grizzlies outplayed the Golden State Warriors to clinch the 8th seed in the West.
With the conclusion of the NBA play-in tournament, here are five takeaways that are worthy of note.
#1 Ja Morant makes his first playoff appearance at the expense of the Golden State Warriors
Ja Morant re-established himself as a prime point guard in what was a relatively poor season.
He made a huge statement with his 35 points against the Golden State Warriors to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to their first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.
The young Memphis Grizzlies team overcame the more experienced Golden State Warriors in their second consecutive play-in game. They will next face off against the Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs first round.
#2 The Washington Wizards obliterated the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers started the NBA play-in tournament with a 144-117 blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. However, they were given a taste of their own medicine as they bowed out to the Washington Wizards 142-115 in their second game.
Domantas Sabonis ended the season with an incredible performance, recording a triple-double before he fouled out in the 32nd minute. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook shook off the loss against the Boston Celtics and put together a spectacular display against the Indiana Pacers.
#3 LeBron James is 'clutch'
The LA Lakers squared up against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament for a chance to secure a playoff berth in 7th. It was a nail-biting fixture as both teams were at each other's throats throughout the match.
With less than a minute on the clock, LeBron James put up a three-point buzzer-beater over Stephen Curry to give the Lakers the lead in the fourth quarter.
The LA Lakers advanced to the playoffs as the 7th seed and will face the Phoenix Suns in a 7-game series starting on Sunday.
#4 The Boston Celtics clinch the 7th seed in the East
The Boston Celtics qualified for the NBA playoffs for the 7th consecutive season despite a poor run in the regular season. They clinched the 7th seed in the East with a victory over the Washington Wizards.
Jayson Tatum outclassed Westbrook and Bradley Beal to lead his team into the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Celtics will kick off their playoff action on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
#5 Increased viewership
The NBA has experienced a continued decline in ratings every year. However, the play-in tournament re-ignited the interest of basketball enthusiasts as media outlets registered record-breaking numbers.
The LeBron James and Stephen Curry matchup averaged 5.6 million viewers on ESPN, which was a massive boost in viewership for the NBA.
The play-in tournament has built unreal anticipation for the 2021 NBA playoffs as fans have gotten a taste of the intensity to be expected.