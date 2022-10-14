5 tallest NBA players heading into the 2022-23 NBA season

With height being an important advantage in basketball, the NBA features some of the tallest athletes in the sporting world.

Height is widely considered to be an indicator of which position is best suited for a player. With players on the shorter side filling out the backcourt, the frontcourt features some of the taller players in the game.

Big men in basketball often refer to the power forward and center positions. The big-man role has traditionally been a dominant one. However, this has undergone some massive changes in recent years.

As the game entered a modern era that saw the NBA turn into a "guard's league," big men had to adapt to a different style of playing. One that unfortunately saw the reduced use of their traditional skillset.

However, height remains a key factor in various situations. Whether it is as a defensive presence or on the offensive glass, tall players will continue to have value on the roster if they have the skill to back it up.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the NBA will feature a number of big men across teams in the league.

With this in mind, we take a look at the five tallest NBA players heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

#5 Moses Brown

Moses Brown at the LA Clippers Media Day

Moses Brown of the LA Clippers checks in at #5 in this list heading into next season. Standing at a massive 7'2", Brown plays center and comes off the bench for the Clippers.

Having played for over four teams in the short span of his 3-year career, Brown has struggled to establish himself as a valuable piece. Coming off a short stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 23-year old will hope to be a more significant role player on the Clippers' roster.

With a career average of 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes played, Brown could have some potential as a third-option in the big man rotation.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Moses Brown put up 14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLK in 24 MINS during the Clippers' 40-point win vs Maccabi Ra'anana in Seattle! Moses Brown put up 14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLK in 24 MINS during the Clippers' 40-point win vs Maccabi Ra'anana in Seattle! https://t.co/Us54n0neoS

#4 Bol Bol

Bol Bol at the Orlando Magic Media Day

Clocking in at #4, we take a look at the Orlando Magic's recent acquisition, Bol Bol. Bol, who played out his rookie contract with the Denver Nuggets, finds himself in Orlando with new opportunities.

Standing at 7'2" tall, the 22-year old features a smooth jumper with a fairly reliable handle on the ball. Son of former NBA player Manute Bol, Bol Bol certainly has the pedigree to be a valuable piece on any roster.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Who needs Victor Wembanyama when you have Bol Bol? 🤣 Who needs Victor Wembanyama when you have Bol Bol? 🤣 https://t.co/S352RUJyCC

Unfortunately, the former Nuggets big man averaged less than 10 minutes of playing time during his three-year stint with the team. Notching an average of 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in that span of time, Bol Bol will hope to shine brighter with the Magic.

#3 Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet warms up before a game

Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet comes in at #3 standing at 7'2" tall. With five years of professional experience in the NBA, the Vanderbilt product has played with over five teams prior to landing with the Celtics last season.

Kornet has primarily played in the power forward and center positions over the course of his career. Having enjoyed most of his success as a power forward during his early seasons in the league, the 27-year old will be an end-of-bench rotation piece for the Celtics in the upcoming season.

He has a career average of 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in over 140 games played in the NBA.

#2 Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis celebrates a play

Coming in at #2 we feature a familiar name for fans. Standing at a massive 7'3" tall, Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis will be the second tallest player heading into the upcoming season.

The Latvian forward has spent six years in the league after being a first-round draft pick by the New York Knicks. Having played alongside Luka Doncic in the Dallas Mavericks as well, Porzingis finds himself becoming a key player in the Wizards' starting lineup.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



11 points



3-of-3 3PTS



Kristaps Porzingis was lighting it up from deep in the first quarter11 points3-of-3 3PTS Kristaps Porzingis was lighting it up from deep in the first quarter💦11 points3-of-3 3PTShttps://t.co/kqiPtWWQTy

Coming off an impressive season where he averaged over 22 points a game with the Wizards, Porzingis will hope to be a more dominant force this season.

#1 Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic reacts from the Mavericks bench

Finally at #1 in our list, we feature one of the most-liked players in the league in Boban Marjanovic. Standing at 7'3" tall, Marjanovic is currently the tallest player in the league.

Having played with several teams in the span of his 7-year career in the NBA, Marjanovic has garnered a lot of attention for his height. Having played alongside Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas as well, the Mavericks featured a freakishly tall frontcourt rotation with the two on the floor.

Boban Marjanovic currently finds himself on the Houston Rockets' roster. Playing alongside some young talent, Marjanovic is unlikely to receive a lot of minutes. However, the Serbian big-man has certainly become a fan-favorite over the course of his NBA career.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com Boban Marjanovic checks in to a standing ovation from the Houston Rockets fans



You can't deny that, Houston loves Bobi



@NBATV Boban Marjanovic checks in to a standing ovation from the Houston Rockets fansYou can't deny that, Houston loves Bobi 🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic checks in to a standing ovation from the Houston Rockets fans 👏You can't deny that, Houston loves Bobi 💖🎥 @NBATV https://t.co/fnxqvxoNKe

