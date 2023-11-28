5 teams with most 3-pointers in a game in 2023-24 NBA season

Three-pointers have become a defining element in the NBA, revolutionizing the game and altering team strategies over the years. This evolution, stemming from its introduction in 1979, has redefined offensive play, making shooters coveted assets and changing the dynamics of scoring in basketball.

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors further revolutionized the 3-ball in the modern era of the NBA. More teams today heavily rely on taking outside shots rather than taking the ball inside the paint. With that in mind, here's a look at the five NBA teams with the most 3-point shots made in a single game this season:

Milwaukee Bucks and four other NBA teams with the most 3-point shots made in a game

#1) Brooklyn Nets

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets currently hold the record for the most 3-point shots made in a single game by a team. The Nets knocked down 25 3-pointers during their most recent game against the Chicago Bulls. Aside from setting the season record, Brooklyn also came out on top that night 118-109.

#2) Dallas Mavericks

Before the Brooklyn Nets set the season record for most 3-point shots made in a game, it was the Dallas Mavericks who first stood above everyone else. In October, the Mavericks nailed 23 long-distance bombs against the Memphis Grizzlies. Their barrage of 3s was apparently overwhelming for Memphis as Dallas came out on top 125-110.

#3) LA Lakers

It's worth mentioning that the LA Lakers are tied for third with six other NBA teams on this list. With that in mind, only the teams who drilled the 3s more efficiently are mentioned.

Despite being one of the worst shooting teams last season, the Lakers have made up for their shortcomings and look to be more promising this season in terms of their jump shots. Earlier this month, LA overwhelmed the Memphis Grizzlies with 22 3-pointers made and beat them by 27 points with a final score of 134-107. The Purple and Gold were on fire from long distance as they knocked down 62.9% of their shots.

#4) OKC Thunder

Another team tied for third place is the OKC Thunder. The reason why they're ranked lower on this list is because they shot their 3s with 61.1% accuracy, which is 1.8% lower compared to the Lakers. In a similar fashion, the Thunder overwhelmed the San Antonio Spurs with their barrage of 3s and came up with a dominant 134-91 victory.

#5) Utah Jazz

Last on this list, also tied for third place, is the Utah Jazz. Salt Lake City shot the ball with 51.2% accuracy, which helped them beat the Memphis Grizzlies 133-109 at the beginning of November.

The other NBA teams who tied for third are the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.