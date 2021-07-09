5 teams with the most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game

The Phoenix Suns made history when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals. The 2021 Western Conference Champions became just the third team to convert 20 three-point attempts in a Finals game.

Devin Booker drains 7 of the @Suns #NBAPlayoffs franchise-record 20 threes to take a 2-0 lead in the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV! #ThatsGame

Mikal Bridges: 27 PTS

Chris Paul: 23 PTS, 8 AST

Giannis: 42 PTS pic.twitter.com/wcmXZUwOG7 — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

The way teams play on the defensive end with a high level of physicality and intensity, creating space to knock down long-range shots becomes a difficult task. Multiple teams like the Suns have been highly efficient from beyond the arc in the past in an NBA Finals game. Let's take a look at who they are through this article.

Listing the 5 teams that recorded the most 3s in an NBA Finals game

#5 Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Finals (17 3-pointers)

2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Toronto Raptors were down 0-2 in their 2019 NBA Finals series against the then reigning 3-time champion Golden State Warriors and needed a special performance in Game 3 to make sure they didn't fall far behind. They did just that, beating the Warriors 123-109, putting together a brilliant offensive outing.

They shot 52.5% from the floor and made 20 of their 21 free-throw attempts during the game. They recorded 17 threes on the night on 38 attempts, tying the record for the third-most threes made by a team during an NBA Finals game. All of their starters scored at least 17 points on the night and also shot a 50% clip from the field.

The Toronto Raptors hit 17 threes in their Game 3 win, tied for the third most ever in an NBA Finals game. https://t.co/ZYb2Abhyok pic.twitter.com/AFIvHlaLt5 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 6, 2019

Swingman Danny Green converted the most threes for the Raptors (6), with all of his field-goal attempts (10) coming from beyond the arc.

#4 Golden State Warriors 2017 NBA Finals (18 3-pointers)

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Golden State Warriors bolstered one of the best three-point shooting sides in the league during their five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. The likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, widely regarded as two of the best shooters in the league, were largely responsible for it.

In the 2017 NBA Finals, which was also Kevin Durant's first with the team, they squared off against the then former champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The Dubs were looking to avenge their 2016 NBA Finals loss and went on to successfully do so by beating LeBron James and the Cavs by a margin of 4-1.

They scored 18 threes in Game 2 of the series, with contributions flying in from everywhere. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each made four shots from deep, while Draymond Green had three. The Warriors went on to beat the Cavs 132-113 in that game.

