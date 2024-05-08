5 teams that could acquire Klay Thompson in 2024 NBA Free Agency

Klay Thompson has had a season to forget. He has played 13 seasons in the league (11 if you account for the two missed seasons due to his ACL and Achilles injuries), and 2023-24 was his worst in terms of shooting.

Thompson averaged just 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists this year as the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs. As they closed out their campaign on a damp squib, the five-time NBA All-Star's career takes the spotlight as the supermax contract he inked in 2019 ends this season.

Should he enter the 2024 Free Agency, there are teams linked to the guard, with the Orlando Magic coming in as the most perfect fit. With that, here are a few more teams that could acquire Klay Thompson this summer.

Five teams that could trade for Klay Thompson in 2024 Free Agency

#5 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have been one of the more impressive teams this season. They stretched their first round to Game 7 to put pressure on the Cleveland Cavaliers before falling short.

Their season ended less than a couple of days ago, but the franchise is already generating attention for the offseason moves that are being put in motion.

Reports of Klay Thompson and the Magic "mutually" interested in each other's services have been doing the rounds. The veteran addresses the Magic's issue of shooting this season after their struggles that were evident against the Cavaliers.

Thompson is one of those versatile F/G who can shoot lights=out once he hits his stride from both the field and the 3-point range. Throw in his leadership to the mix, Orlando just might be the right destination for the Warriors star.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks makes perfect sense if the deal happens to be a sign-and-trade.

His catch-and-shoot skills would add more offensive firepower alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While a lucrative deal might raise eyebrows, the Mavericks could use the version of Thompson who wants to prove that he was the same force he was before his injury hiatus.

Like the Magic, the Mavs have no players with championship DNA and expertise. Unless Doncic or Irving come close to winning the Larry O'Brien or even win it, they could use a player like Thompson who would give them the boost either as a starter or off the bench. But this deal would come down primarily to price and options.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Mock trades ahead of the season had the Golden State Warriors trading for Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and sending one veteran along with a couple of role players in a package deal. Later, a reported deal for Alex Caruso and Jonathan Kuminga fell apart, with the asking price deemed too much by Golden State.

Fast forward to the present, the Bulls and the Warriors have endured torrid seasons, failing to make the playoffs. So if the mock deal were to be explored further, LaVine for Klay Thompson is a possibility.

Not only does Thompson bring championship pedigree to Chicago, but he also addresses their 3-and-D wing concern that has plagued them throughout the season. His experience along with Coby White's playmaking would make for an intriguing watch next season.

#2 LA Lakers

NBA insider Shams Charania reckoned in February that he sees both the LA teams (Lakers and Clippers) along with the Florida teams making a beeline for Klay Thompson.

Moreover, for the Lakers and four-time NBA champion Thompson, there's history as well, with his father Mychal Thompson playing for the Showtime Lakers. Throw in Kobe Byrant and the guard's relationship, there's enough to suggest that a deal is indeed a possibility.

The Lakers could use Thompson to add more teeth to their 3-point issues. While he has had a season to forget, it's also worth noting that at his worst, he still shot 38.7% from the 3-point line.

Thompson has shown that he can come off the bench, and that willingness to lead the second unit could make him a good buy for the Purple and Gold.

#1 Golden State Warriors

While free agency will have no dearth of suitors for Klay Thompson, there's every chance that he could end his career as a Warrior.

Golden State ran it back with the 'Big 3' last season, inking Draymond Green to an extension. And trading off a key piece of their past success might not be the ideal way for the team that's looking to pair Steph Curry with a shooter just as adept and versatile.

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, the Warriors reportedly offered Klay Thompson a two-year, $48 million extension. That's a solid change, but a far cry from the five-year deal he inked in 2019, which expires at the end of the season.

Should he agree a deal that he feels is substantial and not a supermax, he could get his wish of retiring as a Warrior.