5 teams that could benefit by trading for Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA off-season

Ben Simmons appears to have fallen out of favor with the Philadelphia 76ers fans after the team crashed out of the playoff semifinals. The Sixers lost game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Simmons' shooting struggles continued in the series and scored just 33% of his free-throws, with the Hawks getting in his head by frequently hacking him on offense.

There's no doubting the 24-year-old's abilities, though, as a premier open-court guard. His size and athleticism mean he is able to attack the lane and either finish at the rim or sling a pass out to an open shooter. During the series with Atlanta, Simmons averaged 8.6 assists per game, including 13 on Sunday.

He is also an elite defender and was voted into the NBA's All-Defensive Team of the Year unanimously. But it is what Ben Simmons lacks on offense that could determine his future in Philadelphia and may ultimately spell the end of his career with the side that drafted him in 2016.

In this article, we will look at five teams in the NBA who could benefit from Ben Simmons' skillset and who already have players that could team up well with him.

5 NBA sides that would be ideal landing spots for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are now looking at a situation where they need to either trade Ben Simmons or continue to build around him and Embiid. The former is under contract until the 2024-25 season, which means the Sixers front office doesn't need to rush into a decision.

However, with Embiid's injury history, his prime years may be coming to an end sooner than hoped. That could persuade Daryl Morey to listen to trade deals for Ben Simmons in the offseason just to test the waters and see what he could receive in return.

While the decision is out of his hands, it's no surprise Simmons wants to stay in Philly.

"I love this organization. The fans are great people. I had a bad series. I expect that (boos). It's Philly."

Nevertheless, he could benefit from a change of scenery and has inevitably lost value to the Philadelphia 76ers after his playoff performances. This may invite other teams to pose questions regarding his availability over the summer.

#5 Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons against the Washington Wizards

One team who could definitely benefit from bringing in Ben Simmons is the Washington Wizards. A trade involving the two teams would essentially be the 76ers swapping defense for offense by offloading Simmons and Matisse Thybulle for Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal went OFF 🔥



Beal drops 50 points as the Wizards (-3.5) head to overtime against the Pacers tied at 124.



pic.twitter.com/bf7sKMgjsO — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 9, 2021

While Philadelphia will be sacrificing two All-NBA Defensive players, bringing in Beal's versatile, high-volume scoring is exactly what they need. In this scenario, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey could become the team's primary ball-handlers, although Beal can do that too.

Beal's shooting stats speak for themselves and he will be highly sought-after if he seeks a trade out of Washington. While he and Westbrook formed a formidable partnership this year, the Wizards are not on the trajectory to win a championship while the Sixers are. They struggled all year on defense, which Ben Simmons would promptly solve, and he could form a tough duo with Westbrook.

#4 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard John Wall

Bradley Beal's former teammate, John Wall, hasn't had the kickstart to his career that he would've hoped for when moving to the Houston Rockets. The team tanked the season after losing James Harden and trading away Victor Oladipo. The Rockets also struggled with an injury to star Christian Wood.

They need youth and star power, both of which Ben Simmons provides. He could team up with breakout center Wood and a potential star draft pick for years to come, while the Sixers would benefit from Wall's steady scoring presence.

Wall has had his own setbacks due to injury in the past but could be reinvigorated by a chance to fight for the title. Although not as versatile on defense, he is extremely quick with his hands, averaging 1.7 steals throughout his career. Not only that, but he matches Ben Simmons' creativity while also putting up 20 points a night. This move would be a huge boost for the Philadelphia 76ers if Wall can stay fit and they can make peace with his max contract.

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar