5 teams that can sign Donovan Mitchell to a massive deal in 2024 NBA offseason

There have been many rumors suggesting Donovan Mitchell might be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, even though the team has been successful, winning 17 of their last 19 games. Mitchell is consistently being linked with the New York Knicks in trade discussions.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Donovan Mitchell will be eligible for a longer contract extension next offseason. However, it is still uncertain whether he intends to stay with the Cavaliers in the long term.

Since Mitchell is still under contract for the next season and has a player option for the following year, the Cavaliers could potentially trade him next season if they believe he will leave. This could allow them to acquire assets in return before potentially losing him in free agency.

The Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell by trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 pick swap, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 pick swap and a 2029 first-round pick, so the asking price for the All-Star will be high.

According to The Ringer’s Howard Beck, one Eastern Conference executive believes Mitchell will leave the Cavaliers in one way or another.

“There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends,” the executive was quoted as saying.

Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season for the 35-17 Cavaliers, who are second in the Eastern Conference as of this story’s writing.

Here are five potential landing spots for Donovan Mitchell

#1, New York Knicks

The Knicks have been active in the trade market, acquiring several pieces, including OG Anunoby, during this year's trade season without giving up a first-round pick.

The Knicks could be a good fit for Donovan Mitchell, as they have Jalen Brunson breaking out as a star but could use another star to complement him. With all their first-round picks until 2030 intact, they have the assets to make a big splash in acquiring Mitchell.

#2, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets, having accumulated a wealth of draft picks and young players by dismantling their former big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, have the potential to present an enticing offer to acquire Donovan Mitchell. His dynamic scoring, alongside Mikal Bridges, would create a formidable one-two punch for the team.

#3, Philadelphia 76ers

Despite lacking prominent trade pieces, the Philadelphia 76ers possess five first-round picks until 2028. If the Cavaliers, whose core players are relatively young, opt to accept picks, the Sixers could capitalize on the opportunity, creating a formidable combination of Mitchell, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey.

#4, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat missed out on acquiring a star guard this offseason, with Damian Lillard going to the Bucks and Jrue Holiday ending up with the Celtics. They could explore adjusting their offers for these guards and potentially make a bid for Mitchell.

The Ringer's Michael Pina suggested a trade that would send Mitchell to the Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and two first-round picks.

With Jimmy Butler's window potentially closing, acquiring a younger star like Mitchell could be a pressing need for the Heat at this point.

#5, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have shown promise this season, but they have been inconsistent. Alperen Sengun has blossomed into a star faster than Jalen Green, and if they want to move on from Green, trading him and assets for Donovan Mitchell could make sense.

