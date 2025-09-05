5 teams that can sign Kawhi Leonard to non-taxpayer mid-level exception if NBA voids Clippers star's contract ft. Thunder

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers is in the second year of three-year, $149,505,800 contract. (Photo: IMAGN)
The NBA is currently investigating whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap following Pablo Torre's report about Kawhi Leonard's role with Aspiration. Leonard signed a $28 million endorsement contract, but it was a "no-show" deal. He also received $20 million in company stock, according to Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis.

It's a messy situation that could end with the NBA voiding Leonard's Clippers contract. He's in the second year of a three-year, $149.5 million contract, which wasn't part of the scope of his deal with Aspiration. The players' union is likely to get involved, and it would possibly take months or even years before a resolution happens.

Nevertheless, the league hasn't seen a team circumvent the salary cap since it found what the Minnesota Timberwolves did with Joe Smith's contract. If somehow Leonard's contract gets voided, he'll become a free agent.

Let's look at teams that could sign Kawhi Leonard if that happens. All non-taxpayer mid-level exception values mentioned below are courtesy of Spotrac's Keith Smith.

5 teams that can sign Kawhi Leonard if NBA voids his Clippers contract

#1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets can offer Kawhi Leonard the most money since they are still under the salary cap. The Nets are awaiting Cam Thomas' situation, so they might end up using their non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is worth around $14.1 million.

In Brooklyn, Leonard gets to play in a big market city like Los Angeles. The only drawback is that he'll be far away from his hometown. The Nets also don't have a contending roster, unlike the LA Clippers, though the addition of Leonard could help the team make noise in a relatively weaker East next season.

#2. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are going to have a hard time returning to the NBA Finals this season with Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire campaign. The Pacers have the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which they can use to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

Indiana also has a disabled player exception, so they have enough money to convince Leonard to join the team that drafted him for one season. If he can stay healthy, they might have a shot at helping the Pacers contend. He's also familiar with playing with Pascal Siakam, his former teammate in Toronto.

#3. Miami Heat

If Kawhi Leonard wants to avoid paying income tax once he loses a lot of money due to the NBA voiding his contract, one possible destination is Florida. The Miami Heat have a $7.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. He'll keep most of it and enjoy the sun at South Beach.

The East is also wide open this upcoming season due to injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum. Maybe the famed Heat Culture could help Leonard remain healthy for the bulk of a season and help the franchise contend.

#4. OKC Thunder

The defending champions, OKC Thunder, still have an $8.5 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. They don't really need anyone right now, since they are still the team to beat in the loaded Western Conference.

However, there's no harm in adding a two-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP to further strengthen their team. It's just a matter of Leonard being healthy and wanting to win another championship, even if he's not the main guy anymore.

#5. Sacramento Kings

One of the reasons why Kawhi Leonard signed with the LA Clippers in 2019 was to get closer to home. If his contract with the Clippers gets voided, he'll likely want to stay in California.

The LA Lakers don't have the money to sign him, while the Golden State Warriors are waiting for the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation to get resolved. They also need to fix the rest of their roster, so throwing their non-taxpayer mid-level exception to one player is not good business.

That leaves the Sacramento Kings as an alternative for Leonard. The Kings have a $7.3 million NTMLE, so they can go after "The Klaw." Their roster might not be the best right now, but adding a healthy Kawhi could make them more competitive next season.

