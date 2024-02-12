5 teams that could draft Bronny James as potential move to sign LeBron James without shelling massive $51,000,000 contract.

Bronny James is off to a slow start in his first college season. He has not had a breakout season with USC, as the Trojans are in last place in the Pac-12 Conference. No matter how he performs, Bronny James is still eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. He could enter the draft and a team may draft him with hopes they could also sign his father, LeBron.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that two mystery teams could lure LeBron if they draft his son, Bronny James. Moreover, James may even opt out of his $51 million player option and sign for less to play with his son.

According to Stein, James would consider specific teams and accept significantly less money if they drafted his son. He did not identify the so-called mystery teams. Let's look at five teams that may contract James at a discount if they select his son Bronny in the draft.

Five teams that could sign LeBron James after drafting Bronny James

Miami Heat

LeBron James could desire a return to Miami. He left things a bit shockingly when he went back to Cleveland. However, Heat and James seemed to have mended fences. James often trains in the city during his off time. He could try to win one more title with his old team.

Cleveland Cavaliers

This one is obvious. James could return home with his son and end it all where it all began. The Cavs drafted him. James gave them their only championship. It seems like the most likely place James would take a literal hometown discount to play with his son.

New York Knicks

James has been connected to the Knicks for decades. One last run in Madison Square Garden could be too tempting to pass up. The Knicks could finally get James to join the Knicks if they draft his son. The prestige and glamor of New York could be enough to get James to sign for less than the $51 million left on his deal.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are an intriguing longshot. James may be excited to work with NBA legend Gregg Popovich. He would also like to play with young phenom Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have the history to garner enough respect for James to possibly consider a pay cut.

Brooklyn Nets

This one is also a long shot. James could go to Brooklyn and do what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tried and failed to do. He may also take a pay cut to be with the Nets just to be in the Big Apple if they draft Bronny James.

