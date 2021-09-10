5 teams expected to dominate from the 3-point line in 2021-22 NBA season

Three-point shooting is considered one of the most important aspects of the modern-day NBA. Teams are constantly looking to add players who are efficient from long range and who can help them gain an advantage on the offensive end.

The 2021 NBA offseason saw multiple teams bolster their three-point shooting as they managed to add several sharpshooters to their ranks. The LA Lakers, who struggled immensely from long range last season, are one of those teams.

The Lakers barely had high-volume shooters who shot at 40% from deep. They now have at least seven to eight players who can effectively shoot the ball from the three-point range.

On that note, let's take a look at five teams that are expected to dominate from the three-point range in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were the only team to shoot 40% from the three-point line last season

The LA Clippers were one of the most efficient shooting teams during the 2020-21 NBA season. They were the only team to make at least 40% of their shot attempts from three-point range. They converted 14.3 shots per game, which was the sixth-best tally among all 30 teams.

The Clippers have managed to retain the majority of their core players for next season. With the likes of Reggie Jackson hitting top form, they can be expected to be a tad better from the three-point range during the 2021-22 campaign. Moreover, they brought in another decent shooter in Eric Bledsoe this offseason.

Shooting a career-best 45% from deep (on 7.8 attempts per game), Paul George has been ON FIRE this season! 🔥



WARRIORS/CLIPPERS - Tonight at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/dTJGD2wWyZ — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2021

Serge Ibaka, one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the NBA, is also expected to make his return from injury. This gives the LA Clippers a massive advantage when it comes to floor spacing.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be playing for the first time in two seasons together next season

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA for a while, courtesy of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Even without Thompson last season, the Warriors finished the campaign with the third-most shots made from three-point range. They shot 14.6 threes per game. With Thompson expected to return by Christmas, that number is expected to go further up.

The Golden State Warriors have managed to bring in decent shooters like Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala. Andrew Wiggins has also shown tremendous improvement as a three-level scorer, while Stephen Curry is always around to break records.

Setting new GSW franchise records, breaking his own NBA 3-point shooting records... @StephenCurry30 is having a MONSTER year!



NUGGETS/WARRIORS - Tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/QDYtms5Y7X — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2021

Considering these facts, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be a top-five three-point shooting side for next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh