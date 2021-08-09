5 Teams with the highest medal tally in Olympics Men's Basketball history

National men's basketball teams have competed in the Olympics since its inception in 1936. However, only a few have maintained their consistency and remained successful in the competition.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics hosted 12 national teams in the men's basketball competition, all of which fielded incredible players from around the globe. Unfortunately, only the top three teams were rewarded for their valor, and improved their global rating.

Although Team Slovenia failed to secure a medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's basketball, they were by far the most impressive team in the competition. An injury to their star player, Luka Doncic, was a factor that led to their demise.

Team Slovenia were pegged to be the dark horse of the tournament but they lost their bronze medal bout against Patty Mills and Team Australia. For being first-timers in the competition, they deserve the most praise for how far they went.

There have been nineteen Olympic men's basketball competitions since inception in 1936, with three medals given out each year. While some have never won a medal in the competition, a few are regulars.

On that note, let's take a look at the five teams with the highest medal tally in Olympics men's basketball history.

#5 France - 3 medals (1948, 2000, 2020 Olympics)

France has made ten appearances in Olympics men's basketball. However, they have managed only three medals in the competition.

Ranked seventh in the FIBA World Rankings, the French national team has enjoyed more success in the EuroBasket. They have won three silver medals in the Olympics, all of which came via losses at the hands of Team USA.

They were winners in the just concluded 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Although they beat Team USA in the group stage, they failed to replicate that performance in the finals. Team France have some young talent and will be hoping to win their first gold medal in the coming years.

#4 Spain - 4 medals (1984, 2008, 2012, 2016 Olympics)

Spain failed to make a deep run in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as they fell to Team USA in the quarter-finals. It was the last run for the Gasol brothers in the international scene, but they could not keep up with the younger, more athletic USA roster.

The Spanish men's basketball team is ranked second in the FIBA World Rankings, but like France, most of their success has come in the EuroBasket. They have won only four medals (3 silver & 1 bronze) in the Olympics despite making 13 appearances.

