In the modern NBA, teams strive for a consistent perimeter game. Math and analytics have ensured coaches prioritize threes over mid-range looks and that layups and dunks are a byproduct of the spacing required for a high-level perimeter-based offense.

However, the art of rim pressure is slowly becoming prevalent within the league again, and teams are putting a significant focus on getting downhill to force defensive collapses in an attempt to generate wide-open threes on the perimeter.

5 teams with highest rim field goal efficiency in 2023-24 NBA season

Here are the top five teams with the highest field goal efficiency around the rim so far this season.

#5 Boston Celtics - 69.6%

The Boston Celtics have a vastly improved roster for converting their interior looks. Focusing on offensive rebounding and attacking out of the mid-post has created some high-quality shot attempts around the rim. Joe Mazzulla likes his team to cut in from the baseline and utilize delayed cutting to offer a secondary rim threat in half-court possessions.

Jaylen Brown's incredibly slashing ability has also been a big factor in the Celtics' success around the rim this season, as his athleticism makes him a major threat to defenses. Tatum's improved physicality has also led to an uptick in his ability to get downhill, as he's using his size and strength to carve open lanes to the rim and get good results.

#4 San Antonio Spurs 70.1%

Gregg Popovich has a 7-foot-4 phenom at his disposal this season. Victor Wembanyama may have the potential to become a three-level scoring threat in the future, but for now, his best asset is his size and touch around the rim. Factor in the interior games of Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson, and the Spurs are making a living in the restricted area.

Of course, Popovich would probably prefer some additional spacing on the perimeter, but as a rebuilding team, Wembanyama's height is a primary outlet on offense, which will undoubtedly lead to some good looks within four feet.

#3 Washington Wizards - 71.2%

The addition of Jordan Poole hasn't provided the floor spacing the Washington Wizards envisioned during the offseason. Poole's perimeter shot has been inconsistent to begin the season, leading the Wizards to rely on their youth and pace to generate offense, primarily around the rim, as part of their transition game.

Kyle Kuzma, Deni Advija and Daniel Gafford are all reliable interior scorers. They will be relied upon to give the Wizards a legitimate offensive outlet while they wait for Poole's perimeter jumper to come back around.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks - 71.3%

Whenever you have Giannis Antetokounmpo on your roster, you're going to be one of the more efficient teams around the rim. The veteran superstar is a force of nature in transition and has become a serious threat when attacking out of the pick-and-roll and as an off-ball cutter in stampede actions.

Damian Lillard is also capable of getting downhill whenever he wants, while Brook Lopez can give you buckets as an offensive rebounder. Still, the spacing that Lillard and Khris Middleton provide is another reason why Giannis is such a consistent threat in the paint.

#1 The Los Angeles Lakers - 71.5%

LeBron James isn't slowing down. The superstar forward is still a top-10 player in the NBA despite being deep into his thirties. Between LeBron and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers have two of the better rim threats in the NBA, and they are proving it by being the most efficient rim-scoring team in the NBA at present.

D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince are also capable of getting buckets on the interior. As such, Darvin Ham's team are proving themselves to be the most efficient interior scoring team in the NBA right now, probably because the roster's floor spacing has improved over the past 12 months.