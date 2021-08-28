5 teams that have improved the most during the 2021 NBA offseason

The 2021 NBA offseason has been quite an exciting one, with many teams improving their rosters ahead of the new season.

It did not take long for teams to start making moves on NBA draft day and in free agency. Fans have been on their toes, and are now eager to see what happens when the 2021-22 NBA campaign kicks off on October 19th.

A plethora of teams were already set up, but needed minor changes. So not every franchise was very active during the 2021 NBA offseason. The ones that were made sure they made a lot of noise in the market and brace themselves to better take on superior opposition.

On that note, here is a look at the five NBA teams that have improved the most during the 2021 offseason.

#5 Washington Wizards

An ESPN offseason survey suggested that the Washington Wizards made one of the best offseason moves when they traded Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers. They managed to acquire three quality players - Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell -in return. All three players fill some key roster needs for the Wizards.

Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope would provide the outside shooting and defense the Wizards missed last season, while former Sixth Man of the Year, Harrell, would bring a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. The Wizards also signed Spencer Dinwiddie in the same deal, as the Russell Westbrook trade turned out to be a five-team transaction.

Dinwiddie is coming off an injury-plagued campaign, but had a breakout year, averaging almost 20 points and six assists last season. The overall look of the Wizards is much better than what it was last season, as they aim to make a push for the playoffs once again.

#4 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets surprised everyone with their performances in the 2020-21 NBA season. The youthful squad highlighted by the likes of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier lacked depth last year, which was one of the key reasons behind their failure to reach the postseason.

They have made the necessary additions to their roster this offseason, and are now looking well poised to make things interesting in the Eastern Conference next season.

The Hornets were in the market for bigs, and managed to sign a veteran like Mason Plumlee to kickstart their offseason. They followed that up with the additions of draft prospects James Bouknight and Kai Jones. The former will give the team a great scoring punch off the bench, while Jones can slot into the rotation as Plumlee's backup.

The Charlotte Hornets' biggest acquisition in free agency was swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. The 25-year-old fits the timeline of the squad, and brings both offense and defense to the table, thanks to his 3-and-D skills. His fit alongside Ball will be a joy to watch for NBA fans next season.

There is a great chance for the Hornets to make a push for the playoffs next season because of the squad they have at their disposal now.

