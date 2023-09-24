5 teams involved in Damian Lillard trade rumors as facilitators or suitors Feat. Clippers

After an offseason full of trade rumors and speculation on the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, the NBA star confirmed his trade request in early August. He was categorical he wanted to be traded to the Miami Heat. Understandably, the Blazers want a massive return for the All-Star guard.

According to the franchise, it will try to honor Lillard's request, but other teams are trying to get into the conversation. Teams that have reportedly expressed interest include the LA Clippers, Philadelphia Sixers, and more recently the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Let us take a look at the teams currently involved in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 teams involved in the Damian Lillard trade

We are going to take a look at teams that are either interested in landing the Blazers star or teams that could help to facilitate the trade.

5. Miami Heat

Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are Lillard's preferred destination. While the franchise's General Manager Pat Riley has played coy over the whole situation, his actions speak louder. The Heat did not retain their high-performing guard Gabe Vincent. This was seen by many as clearing a roster spot for Lillard.

The Heat's best player Jimmy Butler was clear when he reportedly informed the front office that trading for Lillard should be a priority this summer. If the Heat do not make this trade happen, they will go into training camp with less talent than they had last season.

4. LA Clippers

Damian Lillard

Danny Marang reported on the "1080 The Fan's Danny and Dusty show" that the LA Clippers have "thrown their hat in the ring" on the Lillard trade. The Clippers do not have sufficient assets to trade for Lillard, but they do have expiring contracts to facilitate the trade.

The Clippers have a surplus of players in their roster and they need to move some of them. While they could resort to waiving players, a multi-team trade would be preferable, where they send two or three players in exchange for one player who better suits their needs.

3. Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard

The Phoenix Suns’ roster is complete heading into the upcoming 2023-24 season. With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton, the Suns have a formidable roster to go up against any team in the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers are reported to have interest in the Suns center. Ayton, who is young enough to be paired with their rebuilding team, would be an intriguing addition.

That would mean trading Jusuf Nurkic. The only problem this trade presents is the salaries. They would have to attach another player to match Ayton’s $32.5 million salary and properly compensate Phoenix for giving up a far superior center.

2. Philadelphia Sixers

Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in landing Damian Lillard. Kyle Neubeck told the PHLY Sixers Podcast that the Sixers have inquired about Lillard.

The Sixers' core of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and Tobias Harris are a contender on their own right, but they haven't had any playoff success. The Sixers landing Lillard would increase their firepower, particularly during the playoffs when they struggle.

Portland would most likely want Tyrese Maxey in a trade, and it was reported that it's a no-go from Philly.

Damian Lillard

According to NBACentral, the Indiana Pacers could jump into the Damian Lillard trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as a possible fourth team to facilitate a blockbuster trade. Buddy Hield is a name that has been mentioned in this potential trade.

The Blazers have been allegedly against sending Lillard to the Heat because they do not like the returns. Converting the Lillard move into a multi-team trade might make the Blazers happier. The Blazers want more picks and more talent.

Even if they do not end up getting Hield in this trade, another franchise in the arrangement could have more assets and talent to send to Portland.

Honorable Mention : Chicago Bulls

Damian Lillard

According to PHLY Sports, the Chicago Bulls could be a dark horse in landing Damian Lillard. The Bulls could move Zach LaVine for the Portland star. LaVine, 29, is under contract until the 2026-27 season, where he has a player option.

While Portland might not keep LaVine as it already has Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons on the team, it could move LaVine to another team for compatible players and valuable draft compensation.