5 teams James Harden has scored the most points against in the NBA

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the NBA. He is one of the top 50 scorers in the league history, scoring 22,045 points scored in 877 games.

The 6' 5" shooting guard has a career average of 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He recorded a career-high average of 36.1 points per game in the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets.

He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets earlier in the year. The acquisition saw him reunite with his former teammate Kevin Durant. The Olympic gold medalist was selected as the third pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA draft.

Harden later became one of the best players in the team, pairing up with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He didn't become one of the best players in the league until he was traded to the Houston Rockets in the 2012 season, though.

He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2018, averaging 31.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs. Although he has featured in several playoffs, he is yet to make the NBA Finals and win the championship.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport James Harden (20,796 points) passed David Robinson to become the all-time scoring leader for a lefty James Harden (20,796 points) passed David Robinson to become the all-time scoring leader for a lefty https://t.co/4N7mXg9Ybr

Harden is the first player to score 30 or more points against all 29 opponents in a single season. On that note, here's a look at five teams Harden has scored the most points against in the NBA.

#5 Phoenix Suns - 984 points

James Harden has scored big against the Phoenix Suns.

Harden has played 37 games against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He has featured in 34.9 minutes per game, scoring 26.6 points, rebounding 5.9 times and assisting six times per outing.

In 1,290 minutes against the Suns, the 7-time NBA All-Star has scored 984 points and registered 217 rebounds, 221 assists, 69 blocks and 22 steals.

#4 Memphis Grizzlies - 990 points

James Harden has scored the most blocks against the Grizzlies than against any other team.

Harden has played 1,392 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 990 points. He has a total of 221 rebounds, 252 assists and 57 steals against the Grizzlies. He has made more blocks (34) against the Grizzlies than he has against any other team.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo James Harden scored 57 points against the Grizzlies in a 112-94 win, it's his 3rd 50-point game this season.



This is the 4th time in the last 10 seasons a player has at least 3 50-point games in a season. The player went on to win the MVP in each of the previous 3 instances. James Harden scored 57 points against the Grizzlies in a 112-94 win, it's his 3rd 50-point game this season.



This is the 4th time in the last 10 seasons a player has at least 3 50-point games in a season. The player went on to win the MVP in each of the previous 3 instances. https://t.co/7pN7t5yxkW

The three-time scoring champion has averaged 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game against the Grizzlies. He has played 41 games against the Grizzlies, averaging 34 minutes per outing.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav