5 teams Kevin Durant has scored the most points against

Kevin Durant is the NBA's Slim Reaper. He is a scorer so deadly, his nickname is derived from the grim reaper. In his 13 seasons in the league, excluding the 2019-20 season where he recovered from an achilles injury, KD has appeared in 884 games and scored 23883 points.

The race to be considered the greatest player in the world can get tiring at times. With individuals self proclaiming themselves as messiah-returns, or coaches pitching their young stars as the next Jordan or Bryant can smudge the actual meaningful discourse of who is the greatest in the world.

At such times, the only real insight that matters is the insight of opponents and competitors. If a mega star can find it in their heart to announce to the world that their rival is the greatest player in the world, then all of us should quiet down and pay heed.

After Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets playoffs series, 2020-21 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly asserted the following:

Giannis: He (Kevin Durant) is the best player in the world right now and we gotta beat him as a team.

In his post-match interview, Giannis shed light on how it takes a whole team to defeat Durant. Kevin Durant's skill set is so overwhelming, from his jump shots to drives to defensive acumen, that it is not far fetched to call him a one-man team.

Today, in honor of the cold-blooded assassin, we take a look at the teams Kevin Durant has dropped the most points against.

#5 Minnesota Timberwolves - 1125 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had their fair share of extraordinary players, including the likes of Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love. However, there aren't many players that have dominated the teams like Durant has.

KD has scored a total of 1125 points against the Wolves in a bare total of 41 games. One of Kevin Durant's most memorable performances against the Wolves came in a Jan 2014 match. Durantula then played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and was especially bloodthirsty that night. He dropped 48 points that night to humble the Minnesotans.

#4 LA Lakers - 1140 points

Kevin Durant (in black) battles the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are not your Pistons or Timberwolves. The Lakers are a team that has dominated the league for decades, always staying in the championship conversation, always retaining their threatening aura. And as befitting such a dominant franchise, the original Los Angeles team has won 17 championships in the entirety of their career.

Despite the dominance asserted by such a collective, for a player to trot along and utterly trash the Lakers is no joke. Since 1990, only Karl Malone and Dirk Nowitzki have scored more points against the Showtime Lakers than the Slim Reaper.

What is even more impressive about Kevin Durant's performance against the Lakers is the fact that he is the only active player to have dominated the Los Angeles team in this manner. Durantula registered a total of 1140 points in his 42 games against the team currently led by LeBron James.

