5 teams LeBron James has his highest career field goal percentage against

LeBron James has had one of the most illustrious careers in NBA history. Entering his 19th season playing with the LA Lakers, LeBron is on track to surpass Karl Malone as the second all-time points leader in the NBA.

However, LeBron James has also amassed a number of other honors to his name in the process. One of them is his place in the all-time field goals made. LeBron ranks in at third behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Malone, with 12,903 made baskets.

With a difference of 625 field goal attempts between him and Karl Malone, LeBron James has been extremely efficient in his approach to scoring. With a 50.4% field goal average for his career, LeBron has been an offensive force in the NBA for years.

With a number of teams in mind, in this article, we take a look at the five NBA teams LeBron James has his highest field goal percentage against.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James guarded by Robert Covington

LeBron James has put up some of his best performances against the Portland Trail Blazers. Making his Lakers debut against the side as well, LeBron also helped carry the LA Lakers past the Blazers in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

LeBron has been highly effective against Portland. With a career field goal average of 52.1%, LeBron James also records averages of 28.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in the process.

Having played 35 games against the side and with more games on the horizon heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, LeBron James looks set to add to his total of 983 points scored against the franchise.

#4 Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James drives against the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have posed a challenge to LeBron James since early in his career. At the peak of their powers during his rookie season, LeBron continued to go at the Nets throughout the course of his career.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers also emerge as contenders for the NBA title in the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets as the other favorites. With all the ingredients in place for a rivalry, LeBron statistically has proven himself to be effective against the franchise.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Photo of the day? The Brooklyn Nets wanted nothing to do with LeBron James and his 49 points. http://t.co/D2wURIanKl Photo of the day? The Brooklyn Nets wanted nothing to do with LeBron James and his 49 points. http://t.co/D2wURIanKl

LeBron James shoots a career average of 52.4% from the field against the Brooklyn Nets. With 57 games played against the side, LeBron also averages 27.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. With a total of 1,560 points recorded against the Nets, he will look to add to this total in the upcoming season as the LA Lakers look to establish themselves as the best team in the NBA.

