5 teams LeBron James has scored the most points against in the NBA

LeBron James has been one of the most consistent players to ever play in the NBA, which has been a major reason behind him being widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

James has broken many records in his career and is ranked in the top 10 all-time lists for multiple stat categories. The four-time league MVP has averaged 27 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game throughout his NBA career. These are phenomenal numbers for someone who has played 1310 games so far across 18 seasons.

👑 Watch @KingJames' BEST PLAYS from games played on his birthday! #NBABDAY@Lakers visit Spurs tonight at 8:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/5P0vHRA4jw — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2020

LeBron James, 36, continues to impress fans around the league with his dominance, still playing a lead role for one of the most successful franchises in the league, LA Lakers. The future Hall of Famer rarely has a low production game, even at this stage of his career.

As he prepares to face his former side in the #NBAFinals, watch LeBron James’ best plays as a member of the Miami Heat 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZsjcIbV8d9 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) September 29, 2020

The fact that he has averaged at least 24 points per game against every team he has played against in the NBA is a great testament to that. On that note, we list five teams that he has scored the most points against in the NBA since his debut.

Five franchises LeBron James has scored the most points against

LeBron James

#5 Brooklyn Nets - 1560 points

LeBron James has played 57 games against the Brooklyn Nets in his career. When he made his debut, the franchise was then known as the New Jersey Nets. James has scored 27.4 points per game on average against the Nets, shooting 52.4% from the field.

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were widely regarded as the two favorites to meet in the 2021 NBA Finals because of the star-studded squads both teams possessed. However, injuries proved to be a major setback for both sides as NBA fans never got to see the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis square off against the Nets' big-three: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

#4 Atlanta Hawks - 1603 points

LeBron James played a plethora of playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks throughout his time in the Eastern Conference. He averaged 29.4 points per game against them in the postseason, facing them 12 times across three different playoff campaigns.

He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of those series and led his team to a 4-0 sweep on all three occasions.

LeBron James scored a total of 1603 points, including the regular season, against Atlanta, averaging 27.2 points per game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava