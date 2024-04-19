5 teams with most to lose in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are almost upon us, and it's that final phase of a season that draws the curtains or opens the door to a new future for each franchise that's cut both conferences. After a grueling 82-game regular season, the Boston Celtics reign supreme in the East, and the still ensuing competitive battle to decide the No. 8 seed in the West.

There have been pleasant surprises this season with the likes of the OKC Thunder and the Orlando Magic having impressive finishes to their regular season and bagging a playoff berth. Now, it's a contest between the 16 teams in the league that have been pegged as legitimate championship contenders.

Ahead of the much-awaited 2024 NBA Playoffs starting on April 20, here's a quick look at the five teams that have a lot at stake.

5 teams with the most to lose in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

#5 Phoenix Suns

In their quest to win their maiden title, the Phoenix Suns emptied half their side by trading for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The franchise made the most noise in the offseason as they acquired the guard from the Washington Wizards.

The trio of Beal, Devin Booker and Durant were expected to raze the other teams in the league only for them to clinch the No. 6 seed in what was a packed Western Conference.

Not to mention, Durant made it clear that the Suns "would be pounced upon" if their run ended with the title drought extending.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

After acquiring Kyrie Irving last year in a blockbuster trade the NBA world didn't see coming, the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs. This season, the duo of Irving and Luka Doncic has been on a tear swapping precison pieces as they look to win the Larry O'Brien.

Irving to the LA Lakers has been doing the rounds throughout the season and the former wanting to reunite with LeBron James has been well-documented.

Should their postseason journey end with a whimper, expect the Mavs to lose Irving, Doncic, and head coach Jason Kidd for different reasons.

#3 LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have probably the first of its kind, modern-day NBA 'Big 4' after they acquired James Harden. The team now has bonafide matchwinners in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook along with 'The Beard' and the objective is nothing less than a championship.

Injuries to all four stars in the team saw them end the regular season as the fourth seed and there is that imminent danger of Leonard missing more time. An early exit would not only mean shipping off a couple of big names but also the door being shown to Tyronn Lue.

#2 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' decorated history and two superstars in their fold automatically raise the ceiling when it comes to expectations each season. A playoff run is considered abysmal, and in a season that has 39-year-old LeBron James playing like a freight train and Anthony Davis playing like the DPOY he was meant to be, the Lakers are under immense pressure to win a championship.

If this is indeed James' last season, a title would be the perfect way to cap off his illustrious 21-season career in the NBA. A loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs means showing the door to head coach Darvin Ham for his questionable decision-making all through the season.

#1 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics head to the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the best team in the league. They finished with 60+ wins this season, which they last crossed in their championship-winning 2008 season.

In the last couple of years, it has been a case of so-near-yet-so-far feeling for Boston as they lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and the Conference Finals to the Miami Heat last season.

Jayson Tatum has been heralded as the player who will restore the Celtics' glory days and the franchise will hope the forward along with Jaylen Brown (whom they spent big moolah on) will deliver for the side and end their title drought.

