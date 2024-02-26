5 teams with most losses after blowing 15-point leads in 2023-24 NBA Season ft. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had a difficult NBA season, marked by lackluster performances from key players, injuries and suspensions. That was particularly evident on Sunday, when they squandered a 16-point lead to defending champions Denver Nuggets at home.

What was a 16-point lead in the first half turned into a 16-point Warriors loss. They hold a 29-27 record, barely holding onto the 10th seed, which is the final spot in the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, with 26 games left in their season.

The Warriors' loss marks the seventh time this season that they lost after holding a 15-point lead. Here are the five teams with the most losses after holding a 15-point lead this NBA season:

Five teams with the most losses after a 15-point lead this NBA season

#T1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have blown leads against division rivals LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings, as well as to two of the Western Conference leaders, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors have a positive net rating of 1.6, placing them in the upper echelon of the league and indicating that they are competitive in most games. However, if they want to secure a playoff spot and make an impact, they must avoid squandering leads.

#T1 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs, the youngest team in the league, are at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 11-47 record.

A contributing factor to this poor record is their penchant to lose leads. They have lost seven games after leading by 15 points and 15 after leading by 10 points.

#T3 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have suffered five losses this season after holding a 15-point lead. Two of these losses came within a week to the Memphis Grizzlies, during the week when Ja Morant returned to action.

#T3 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat, who reached the NBA finals last year, have squandered five 15-point leads and 11 10-point leads this season. Nevertheless, they hold the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record.

One of the most memorable blown leads for the Heat occurred early in the season. They raced to a 22-1 lead against the Chicago Bulls, only to fall short in a 102-97 loss.

#T3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have let slip five 15-point leads this season but maintain the best record in the Western Conference, at 40-17.

One of their most memorable collapses came on Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point night, when they were up by 15 points entering the fourth quarter but eventually lost 128-125.

The Wolves have the second-best record in the NBA, only behind the Boston Celtics.