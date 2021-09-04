5 teams that might fail to live up to expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is fast approaching following an offseason that has been exciting, with several power moves made by several title contenders.

Expectations are already high for many teams, especially with key names returning from injuries for some teams. The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites in their respective conferences. But there's a group of teams in each conference ready to challenge the top duo.

The Milwaukee Bucks will naturally be in the mix and look to retain their title. Meanwhile, teams like the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns are expected to go deep in the playoffs too.

On that note, here's a look at five teams that seem to be good enough heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, but may not go all the way. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Phoenix Suns

The Western Conference has definitely evolved heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. A few teams that were at the forefront last year might find it a lot tougher to stay in the elite group this year, though.

The Phoenix Suns, who made the Western Conference Finals, are expected to remain a contender in the West. While it is logical to expect that from a young team that has a proven leader in Chris Paul, the revamped LA Lakers could usurp the Suns to top spot.

Although the Phoenix Suns are likely to stay in the West's top four in the 2021-22 NBA campaign, a deep postseason run like in the 2021 NBA Playoffs is unlikely to be replicated.

Monty Williams' team was solid in last year's regular season, ranking fifth in Offensive Rating and ninth in Defensive Rating. Similar performances could help them produce another great regular season. But things could be a lot tougher in the postseason next year.

Phoenix have had some key additions to their squad, such as Elfrid Payton, Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee. But it could all go down to what Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton conjure for the team.

#4 Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz led the NBA in the 2020-21 campaign with a 52-20 regular-season record to grab the West's first seed. Not many expected the Jazz to put up a big postseason run. But the team looked good in the first round and the first two games of the second against the LA Clippers before they ran into a wall.

The Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell's offense, eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round in five games. But dropped four consecutive games in the Western Semis against LAC after leading the series 2-0.

Mitchell's health was an issue entering the postseason, and he did not look right in the late stages of the series against the LA Clippers. Moreover, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert struggled defensively against LAC, as the small-ball lineup played a big role in limiting Gobert's impact defensively.

The Jazz also had great contribution last season from their first-time All-Star player Mike Conley, who is returning after becoming a free agent. Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and other key role players, Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic, chipped in as well.

Utah, coached by Quin Snyder, had the third-best offense and the fourth-best defense last season. But there will be pressure on the team to replicate their last year's regular-season success this campaign.

While the Jazz might remain a good team in the West, they may not have a deep run in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, considering the current construction of their roster.

