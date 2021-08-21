5 teams that might not make the Playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season

Championship conversations have already started, and as expected, a few of the favorites will undoubtedly make the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. Many envision an NBA Finals showdown between the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets as a possibility, considering the caliber of players on their rosters.

Just as we have championship contenders early on, there are few teams that the odds do not favor as regards playoffs action in the 2021-22 NBA season. While several factors will come into play throughout the course of the season, you can't bet against the heavyweights in each conference.

Things will get shaken up in the Eastern Conference as a few blockbuster trades will impact the rankings. The Chicago Bulls will likely return to the NBA playoffs after a four-year hiatus. Good things are expected following the front office's decision to partner Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan with Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic.

With all our new signings, how many games are the Chicago Bulls winning and what seed are we in the East this season? pic.twitter.com/50KvBBjbjy — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) August 5, 2021

In the West, the Golden State Warriors might make a return to the NBA playoffs following a two-year absence. Although the Warriors did not make any high-profile acquisitions, the anticipated return of Klay Thompson might be all the boost they need.

Meanwhile, the NBA has resolved to continue with the play-in tournament, which means that the 7th-10th placed teams will compete to make the 2022 playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies benefited from this rule in the 2020-21 season after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors to reach the 2021 NBA playoffs.

While we might witness surprise entries in the 2022 NBA playoffs, here are five teams that are unlikely to have postseason action.

#1. Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic team is one for the future, as the front office has made it clear with their recent trade moves. The rigorous rebuilding process started with the sale of Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The aftermath of the trade was a 6-22 run to close out the season. Although the return of Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac from injury will be a boost, they are not championship-caliber players.

The Orlando Magic currently have 14 players on their roster (excluding two-way players). All 14 of them were first-round picks.



Half of their roster was picked in the top eight. Only four players weren't taken in the last five drafts. Only two weren't picked in the top 20. pic.twitter.com/1v4XIoW2Mf — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 20, 2021

Jamahl Mosley has taken over the reins in Orlando after the franchise parted ways with Steve Clifford. His appointment, coupled with their audaciously young roster, is a clear indication that they are not ready to win yet.

#2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Bazley #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder is another team that will be relying on their youngsters during the 2021-22 NBA season. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is an exceptional talent but cannot single-handedly lead the Thunder to an NBA playoffs feature over the top teams in the Western Conference.

Several teams have taken advantage of the 2021 NBA free agency to bolster their ranks for the fierce competition that is to come in the new season. However, the Thunder are still focused on rebuilding as they added four draft picks to their roster.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's inexperience will be a deciding factor in their playoff hopes. Moreso, expecting Mark Daigneault to lead them to an NBA playoffs run in his second season as head coach is a big ask.

