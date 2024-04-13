With the NBA Playoffs arriving soon as the 2023-24 regular season finishes its remaining scheduled games, it sets the stage for the most anticipated part of the season. Additionally, it also offers an opportunity for storied franchises to add to their legacy when it comes to the most number of appearances throughout their respective tenures in the league.

From the LA Lakers to the Boston Celtics, these are some of the most renowned franchises in the league, especially when it comes to winning in basketball. The winner of the NBA title varies each season but the fact remains that these five teams have reached the NBA Playoffs the most number of times.

To reach the postseason is a challenge in itself and some franchises have continued to do so consistently throughout their time in the league. However, given how many times they have appeared in the playoffs, their fanbases have come to expect the best outcome out of them each time they make it.

Five teams with the most number of appearances in the NBA Playoffs

5) New York Knicks - 43

New York Knicks guard - Jalen Brunson

Starting with fifth on the list are the New York Knicks. Their last appearance was during the 2023 NBA Playoffs when they eventually lost in the semifinal round over six games to the Miami Heat.

Their last successful postseason run was back in 1973 when they won the championship against the LA Lakers. At the time, the Knicks were led by Willis Reed and Walt Frazier.

4) Atlanta Hawks - 49

Atlanta Hawks guard - Trae Young

Listed fourth on the list are the Atlanta Hawks, who made their last appearance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They lost in six games to the Boston Celtics during the quarterfinal round.

Back in 1958, the Hawks won a championship against the Boston Celtics in an era when the NBA was still finding its footing after its establishment in 1949.

3) Philadelphia 76ers - 53

Philadelphia 76ers center - Joel Embiid

Next on the list are the Philadelphia 76ers, who made their last appearance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They came close to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in the Joel Embiid era, however, they ended up losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

The last time the Sixers won the NBA Championship was back in 1983 when they swept Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers. During that run, the team was led by Julius Erving and Moses Malone.

2) Boston Celtics - 60

Boston Celtics forward - Jayson Tatum

Listed second on the list are the Boston Celtics, who were close to reaching the NBA Finals once again, but came up short in a 103-84 Game 7 defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Back in the 2008 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics were led by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to outlast Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers in six games.

1) LA Lakers - 63

LA Lakers forward - LeBron James

Moving to first on the list are the LA Lakers, who have the most number of appearances in the postseason. They made their most recent appearance in 2023 playoffs. They fell short of reaching the NBA Finals after getting swept in the Western Conference Finals by the inevitable 2023 NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets.

During the 2010 NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the way for the franchise to secure another championship in their historic resume and it was against their most storied rival, the Boston Celtics.