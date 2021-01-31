5 Teams with most NBA titles since 2000

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics have the joint-highest number titles in NBA history, with 17 each. The Purple and Gold matched Boston's tally with their triumph in the 2020 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

Though the Celtics have dominated the Lakers in their NBA Finals' matchups, Los Angeles now has 11 NBA titles since the NBA/ABA merger, the most of any franchise. Apart from the 1960s and 1990s, the LA Lakers have won NBA championships in every other decade.

There is a major gap between the duo of Boston and LA when compared to their closest challengers in terms of NBA championships. The Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls (both have six Larry O'Brien trophies) are tied at second place.

Since the 2000 NBA Finals, nine franchises have taken the trophy home. In this piece, we look at the five teams with the most NBA championships since the 2000 postseason.

5 Franchises with most NBA championships since 2000

The LA Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors have put together dynasties since 2000, apart from LeBron James' individual dynasty of his own.

Let us see how those teams rank in this article and where the LeBron James' effect produces some changes.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers - one NBA championship since 2000

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the 2016 NBA Finals.

Even though the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors have also won one NBA championship since 2000, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the NBA Finals five times in that stretch (third-highest since the 2000 playoffs).

Here is where the LeBron James' effect plays a big role. 'The King' has played in 10 NBA Finals himself, and five of those came with the Cavs. James guided Cleveland to the NBA Finals in 2007 and four straight times from 2015 to 2018.

Their only triumph came against the Golden State Warriors in 2016, after coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win the franchise's only NBA title so far. James was named Finals MVP after a thrilling seven-game series.

#4 Golden State Warriors - three NBA championships since 2000

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds the championship trophy.

The Golden State Warriors were a powerhouse from the 2014-15 season until the 2019 NBA Finals. In that stretch, the franchise made it to the NBA Finals five times and took home three championships (2015, 2017, and 2018).

Though their core remained the same, there were two very different stages to the Warriors' dynasty.

Their first two appearances in The Finals during that span came with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green leading the show.

However, Kevin Durant joined the team for the 2016-17 season, and they went on to demolish their rivals for two consecutive years until injuries hindered them in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.