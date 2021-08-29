5 teams Stephen Curry has scored most 3-pointers against

Stephen Curry had an immaculate 2020-21 NBA season, shooting the ball from beyond the arc. In a situation where the Golden State Warriors needed him for a chance at playoff qualification, he stepped up with an incredible run in April.

Although every team has been on the receiving end of Stephen Curry's impeccable shooting range, few have had it worse. The Atlanta Hawks have the best record in regards to giving up three-pointers against Stephen Curry. In all 18 matchups, they have only allowed 48 3-pointers from the Oakland floor general.

Stephen Curry holds the record for the most consecutive games with three-pointers made. He kept it active from November 13, 2014, until November 3, 2016.

Steph reaches 300 threes in 58 games! pic.twitter.com/2yDBg61qfx — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2021

The 2020-21 NBA season was another record-breaking year for Stephen Curry. He made 337 three-pointers last season, reaching the 300 mark in a record-breaking 58 games. If he manages to be half as successful from beyond the arc during the 2021-22 season, he would surpass Ray Allen as the all-time three-point leader.

That said, let's look at the five teams Stephen Curry has scored the most three-pointers against.

#5 Phoenix Suns - 135 three-pointers

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry has played 39 games against the Phoenix Suns, the second most on this list, and has successfully made 135 three-pointers. He started his campaign against the Suns in the second game of his rookie season, making two of three three-point attempts.

Over his 12-year career, Stephen Curry has continued to pile on the pressure. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Curry suited up in two of three fixtures against the Suns, making six of his 21 attempts.

With Stephen Curry on an active contract until 2026, adding to this tally is inevitable. The only valid question is by how many.

#4 Denver Nuggets - 137 3-pointers

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors congratulate one another

The Denver Nuggets have allowed 137 three-pointers in 34 games against Steph Curry. In his rookie season, he started slow, making two three-pointers in his first game against the Nuggets. However, he followed it up with a perfect showing from beyond the arc, scoring all six of his three-point attempts in his second game against the Nuggets.

Players to average at least 35.0 PPG, 50 FG% and 45 3P% in a calendar month (minimum 10 games), per @EliasSports:



▪️ Stephen Curry in April 2021

▪️ Stephen Curry in February 2016 pic.twitter.com/Zyx95cSF5G — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 30, 2021

Things were different in the 2020-21 season, as he converted 19 of 38 attempts against the Nuggets. The Nuggets were on the wrong end of his April takeover as he led the Warriors to a nine-point win, registering 53 points on a 14 of 28 shooting from the field. Of those 14 made field goals, ten came from beyond the arc.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar