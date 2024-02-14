5 teams still prying on NBA buyout candidates after Trade Deadline 2024

Now that the trade deadline is over, teams who are looking to improve their roster will need to look toward NBA buyout candidates. There are several quality role players available who have recently been bought out or are still free agents, such as Joe Harris or Killian Hayes.

Teams are unlikely to find the next big superstar through free agency at this stage. However, it is a good place to find players to improve depth. Here are a few teams that could benefit from picking up players who were recently bought out:

5 teams still prying on NBA buyout candidates

#1. Philadelphia 76ers

Losing Joel Embiid for a significant amount of time means the 76ers will need to look for a backup big man. Finding a quality center/power forward won't be enough to fill the void he's left behind but it will help them remain in the playoff picture.

Additionally, adding a quality backup player will give them much better depth for when Embiid makes his comeback, thus improving their chances in the playoffs.

#2. LA Lakers

The Lakers were able to address their needs in their backcourt rotation by adding Spencer Dinwiddie without having to give up any of their pieces. However, he is not enough to turn their season around.

The LA-based franchise could benefit from adding shooters or backup big men to make up for the inconsistencies of their guys. Making the right free agency signings or picking up the correct NBA buyout candidates will go a long way in propelling them forward in the second half of the season.

#3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat expected to acquire some big names to add to their core but nothing has panned out for them. They still have championship aspirations but the current makeup of their roster doesn't look like it's enough to take them to the promised land.

Adding a few key pieces through the NBA buyout candidates can help them bolster their roster and give them another shot at another trip to the Finals.

#4. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's stellar rookie season could be seen as proof that the Spurs have indeed found the future face of their franchise. However, the supporting cast around him has not been at par with his level of play.

Of course, this can be expected from a young team that is still developing but sooner or later, "Wemby" will need pieces around him that can support his development and the Spurs can do that by adding a veteran mentor or by picking up Killian Hayes among the NBA buyout candidates.

A move like this may not propel them to playoff contender status, but it can help them march forward in the right direction.

#5. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are finally trending in the right direction. They've snapped the longest playoff drought in league history and De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis can keep them competitive for a long time.

What they need now are pieces that will turn the team from competitors to legitimate championship contenders and they can start by grabbing a rotational piece among the NBA buyout candidates.

