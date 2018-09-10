5 Teams that could use Andrew Bynum

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 246 // 10 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Inactive since March 2014, former Lakers center and an integral piece of their back-to-back championship run without Shaq, Andrew Bynum has scheduled workouts with a number of teams in an attempt to stage a return to pro competition.

Ever since Shams Charania broke the news a couple of days ago, there have been whispers around the league as to what kind of form the 30-year-old currently is in.

A workout video of him posted recently displays him knocking down long-range shot. Although he is visibly past his physical and athletic prime, there is always a chance that he could fill a role as a third- or even second-string center for a team in need of decent backups.

Bynum will be, by default, a low-risk, high-reward signing if at all he is even 50% of the player he was at his peak when he landed All-NBA and All-Star consideration in the year 2012 before being traded away by the Lakers in their last attempt at forming a super team.

Here is a look at 5 teams that should consider using Andrew Bynum:

#1 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are teeming with above-average to elite talent at the playmaking and perimeter roles. But despite drafting Mo Wagner and signing back-to-back champion JaVale McGee from the Warriors, it is clear that the Lakers are still at least a man short in their center rotation.

Ivica Zubac has been unable to find his feet in two below-.500 seasons for the Lakers which have afforded him enough room to display his utility to the team. As things stand, LeBron James looks primed to play a lot of minutes at the 5 position in a small-ball lineup.

The King has never been comfortable in an off-ball role, though, and it seems inevitable that he will only be sparingly used at the 5 spot. This opens up a window for Bynum to place himself firmly within the team's plans. If his workouts allow him to actually showcase his newfound range in front of the team management, he might have a shot at making the roster.

1 / 5 NEXT