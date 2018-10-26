5 Teams that were lucky to reach the NBA Finals

Kaushal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 26 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

The Finals are supposed to be the battle of the strongest, the teams that make it through the grind of the arduous regular season and playoffs and battle for supremacy for NBA's biggest honors, the NBA Championship.

While the Finals regularly have spectacular plays that are jaw-dropping and rewrite history books, be it overcoming the 3-1 deficit by the 2016 Cavs or the post season heroics by Robert Horry or the domination of the Jordan led Chicago Bulls in the 90's, they have had their share of lopsided contests as well. These are five of the teams that did not deserve to reach NBA Finals.

#1 2018 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

No prizes for guessing this. This team will go down in history as one of the worst teams to make it to the Finals. Cavs, having lost one of their main stars Irving in a bizarre trade request to the Celtics, saddled themselves with a battled but dysfunctional roster which made repeated changes throughout the season.

Radical changes like adding certified superstars Dwayne Wade, Isaiah Thomas & shuttling them out before the trade deadline for a bevy of younger legs like Clarkson, Nance, and Rodney Hood, while made the team younger, upset the chemistry of the team and it reflected on the up and down season of the Cavs.

Coming off a 50-32 season and standing 4th in the Eastern Conference, the only reason the Cavaliers made it to the finals was on the back of a superhuman postseason by LeBron James. King James averaged 34, 10 and 8.5 Assists in the finals while averaging around 44 mins per game. After almost stealing Game one, minus a brain freeze from JR Smith, the rest of the finals went down quickly and almost predictably to end with a sweep for the Warriors.

1 / 5 NEXT