5 teams with toughest schedule after 2024 NBA All-Star break ft. Mavericks & more

The NBA All-Star break is over and the top teams would be focused on making their roaster better for the postseason. Moreover, the other good teams would be making a push to qualify for the postseason, while the average team for the Play-In Tournament.

Some of the teams have already played most of their toughest games before the NBA All-Star Weekend. However, for some of the teams, the toughest task lies ahead in the next few weeks. A lot of these games are set to decide the fate of teams for the postseason.

Keeping that in mind, here is a list of teams with the toughest schedule until the first week of March.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 teams with the toughest schedule after 2024 NBA All-Star break

#1 Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards have the toughest schedule in the league

The Washington Wizards are already having a bad season this year. They have played 54 games so far into the season and won only nine of those games. On top of the horrible season they have been having, they have the toughest schedule in the next few weeks.

In the remaining games in February, the Wizards have games against top teams like OKC Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and defending champions Denver Nuggets. In the first week of March, they are again scheduled to go against Orlando Magic, LA Lakers and arguably the hottest team in the NBA, the LA Clippers.

#2 Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets have the second-toughest schedule

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets had established themselves among the top-tier teams in the West. Under Ime Udoka, the Rockets became one of the best defensive teams in the league. However, they now rank 12th in the West with a 12-30 record.

As the season is going forward, the Rockets are finding themselves in deeper and deeper trouble. What is worse, they have the second toughest schedule in the NBA in the next few weeks after the NBA All-Star break. They also have the fourth toughest for the rest of the season.

In February alone, the Rockets are set to face the New Orleans Pelican, Phoenix Suns and the OKC Thunder, twice. Their first two games in March are against the Suns again, apart from the fact that they have to face the LA Clippers in the same week.

#3 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons have the third-toughest schedule

Detroit Pistons are officially the worst team in the NBA right now and one of the worst in recent memory. They officially took over the record for most consecutive losses in a single season. They have won just eight of the 54 games they played this season before the NBA All-Star break. It seems like their luck is not going to get better anytime soon.

The Pistons have the third toughest schedule in the next few weeks after the NBA All-Star. In the remaining dates of February, they are scheduled to face the top teams in the East. They will face the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks. Moreover, they are also scheduled to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Mavericks in the beginning week of March.

The Pistons are almost out of the playoffs this season and only a few losses would get them out of the contention in the Play-In Tournament as well.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks do have a better record compared to last season. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic might not have decoded their chemistry, but they are certainly operating better with each other. The Mavs are currently ranked 7th in the West with a 32-23 record, before the NBA All-Star break.

They have a tough few weeks ahead as they would have to face some of the toughest teams to beat in the league. In Feb, the Mavs are scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns, the best offensive team in the league, the Indiana Pacers and the hottest team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the first week of March, the Mavericks will face the Philadelphia 76ers and the top team in the league, the Boston Celtics.

#5 LA Lakers

LA Lakers have the fifth-toughest schedule

The LA Lakers are not the worst team in the league right now. So far they have played 56 games in the season before the NBA All-Star break. They are currently ranked 9th in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.

Their schedule for a few weeks after the NBA All-Star Break is the fifth toughest in the league. While it is true that they won the In-Season Tournament, their downfall, primarily due to injuries since the In-Season Tournament Final has been concerning.

In the remaining schedule of February after the NBA All-Star break, the Lakers are facing top teams in the West like the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. In the first two weeks of March, they also have to play against teams like Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA champions Nuggets.