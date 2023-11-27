5 teams with the worst losing streaks in the 2023-24 NBA season

Tanking and losing culture has become a huge issue in the NBA. Any sports league that doesn't have the concept of relegation will feature tanking by the inferior teams. Franchises at the bottom of the standings with mediocre and young squads intentionally lose games to grab the highest pick in the upcoming draft.

The NBA is witnessing two major losing streaks just weeks into the 2023-24 season. Many young teams that were in the lottery last year, like Houston and Orlando, have made the leap this season, but several teams are still unable to improve, despite new additions.

The 2024 NBA draft is expected to feature Alexandre Sarr from France, Ja'Kobe Walter from Baylor, Isaiah Collier from USC, Stephon Castle from UConn, Ron Holland from the G League Ignite and many more. LeBron James' son, Bronny, is projected to get picked either late first round or early second round.

The draft class isn't considered as strong as last year's but is still filled with incredible prospects. It is quite early to tell but the teams listed below will likely get the top five to 10 picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

Worst 5 losing streaks in the NBA this season

Tanking is the league's worst-kept secret. Franchises openly tank, and everyone in the sports world knows that they are doing so, even though the official rules are against the practice.

The Dallas Mavericks last year faced the brunt of it. They rested players towards the end of the season once they realized that making the play-in tournament was not possible. The league launched an investigation into the "motivations" behind their decision. Owner Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 five years ago after he admitted to tanking the season.

Tanking, albeit the right path, is certainly not pretty. It leads to a string of losses, and most fans aren't happy about watching their team lose, even if it results in a prime draft pick in the summer.

Let's take a look at the top five losing streaks in the NBA this season.

#5, Memphis Grizzlies, 4

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies with Derrick Rose

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was handed a 25-game suspension to begin this season for brandishing a gun on social media. The team has gone 3-13 in his absence, and he still has nine games left in his suspension. They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 14th in the West.

To exacerbate matters, the team is dealing with a slew of long-term injuries to major players. They often have eight to nine players sidelined for a game, and several fans have suggested they should tank the rest of the way even after Morant comes back.

Marcus Smart suffered a serious ankle injury last week and is expected to miss another month. Steven Adams is out for the season after undergoing PCL surgery on his right knee. Brandon Clarke suffered an Achilles injury and has no timeline for return. Additionally, Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman and Jake LaRavia are also out for multiple weeks due to various injuries.

The Memphis Grizzlies are predicted to have a 5-20 record, or worse, by the time Morant comes back, and the season could be out of hand by then. They will have to scratch and claw their way to the NBA play-in tournament, and hence, many have suggested that tanking and getting a top five pick next year is a better option for the franchise.

#4, Chicago Bulls, 4

The Chicago Bulls with Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Coby White (L-R)

The Chicago Bulls have been abysmal ever since Lonzo Ball started missing time. They were lethal with him as the point guard in 2021-22 but have lost more than 80 games since his injury. The combo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan isn't enough to get them to the top four spots in the East. They are, once again, looking like a team that has a first-round exit coming up, if they reach the playoffs at all.

The Bulls (5-13) have lost four straight games, which included losses to Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Toronto. They are 13th in the East. Bulls fans on social media are demanding that the ownership fire coach Billy Donovan and focus on rebuilding.

#3, Washington Wizards, 9

Washington Wizards in the 2023-24 NBA season

The Washington Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA post Bradley Beal's departure. They acquired Jordan Poole this summer, but he hasn't improved the offense at all. He has the freedom to do anything he wants on the floor without the expectations and pressure of winning games, unlike his time in Golden State.

The Wizards (2-14) have lost 13 of their last 14 games, including nine straight. They are on track to be one of the worst teams in league history and are last in the Eastern Conference. The franchise record for most losses in a row is 16, set in 2010.

#2, San Antonio Spurs, 12

Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama and Malaki Branham

The San Antonio Spurs have had an unexpected start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Many experts felt that Victor Wembanyama's debut would immediately improve the team's fortunes, but that hasn't been the case so far. In fact, he might lose the Rookie of the Year award to OKC's Chet Holmgren.

The Spurs won three of their first five games, including back-to-back statement victories over Phoenix. However, they have lost the last 12 games in a row, just four shy of their franchise record for consecutive losses, which was set last year.

Rookies often get drafted by lottery franchises that have no hope for making the playoffs, so they focus on the big picture and tank to get draft picks. It appears as though the Spurs are doing just that and have already given up on this season. They aren't in a position to make the NBA play-in tournament, and even if they do, they aren't going to advance in the postseason.

If the San Antonio Spurs end up losing more games with Wembanyama than they did without him last NBA season, it certainly isn't going to be a good look. Their upcoming matchups include the Hawks, Rockets, Lakers and Bucks, so snapping the losing skid does look tough.

#1, Detroit Pistons, 13

Cade Cunningham and rookie Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons with coach Monty Williams

The Detroit Pistons acquired coach Monty Williams for a record-breaking $72 million to help the young core. However, it hasn't worked out well for them so far. They have lost 13 straight games. Despite the emergence of Ausar Thompson, who is capable of getting NBA All-Defensive team honors in his rookie season, the team is struggling.

Cade Cunningham is back healthy but is still not at an All-Star level like most people expect from a No. 1 pick. The other young players have also not made any leaps to suggest that the team is heading in the right direction. They have been tanking for the better part of a decade and are once again in the race for the first pick in the draft.

They have a 2-14 record and are tied for last place in the league. The franchise record for most losses in a row is 21, set in 1980. The good news for Michigan fans is that they are facing the Washington Wizards next, who are also 2-14, so the Pistons have a chance of ending their skid.

