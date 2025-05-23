5 things Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves must do to stand a chance against OKC Thunder 

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves in a deeper hole in the Western Conference finals after they dropped their second straight game to the OKC Thunder. They must now find a way to better compete in their best-of-seven series before it becomes too late for them.

Ad

The Timberwolves once again found the going tough against the Thunder in Game 2 on Thursday in Oklahoma City. They fell behind early and played catch-up thereafter before losing 118-103.

They will now look to regroup as the series shifts to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4 and try to pull even to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at five things that Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves must do to stand a chance against the Thunder from 0-2 down.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

5 things Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves must do to better compete against OKC Thunder

#5. Take care of the ball

Turnovers have been a problem for Minnesota so far in the West Finals and OKC has done a good job capitalizing on it.

In the first game, the T-Wolves turned the ball 19 times, which the Thunder turned to 31 points. The same happened in Game 2, where Minnesota was forced to 14 miscues, which its opponent converted to 22 points.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

With the prospects already tough for them as it is, the Timberwolves would be better served not helping the Thunder's cause even more with their turnovers.

Ad

#4. Julius Randle must be consistent

Julius Randle was solid in the first two rounds of the playoffs but in the West finals has been inconsistent.

While in Game 1 he produced 28 points and eight rebounds, in the second game he only had six points and five rebounds on 2-of-11 shooting. He did not even play in the fourth quarter as the Thunder put the finishing touches on a convincing victory.

As much as Minnesota is Anthony Edwards' team, a valuable piece like Randle should prominently be seen in the picture.

Ad

#3. Defend the MVP better

Throughout this season, newly named NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shown opposing teams can only do so much to slow him down.

"SGA" has been practically going to town against the Timberwolves, averaging 34.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds while going to the free-throw line 18 times in each of the two games so far.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two - Source: Getty

Be it Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves must limit the effectiveness of the MVP moving forward.

Ad

#2. Anthony Edwards must continue to be aggressive

As far as Anthony Edwards goes, so does Minnesota. That is why he should continue to be aggressive in leading the charge.

He exactly did that in Game 2, where he finished with more points with 32 from 18 points in the first game, attempts at the basket 26 from 13, and six assists from three dimes.

With Edwards embracing the lead role better, Minnesota should be on firmer footing to compete.

Ad

#1. Full-game fight

The Timberwolves lost the first two games of the series no thanks to a poor showing in the second half, particularly in the third quarter where the Thunder made their move to create much separation.

Now down 2-0, Minnesota must put up a thorough fight for the full 48 minutes if they are to be in a better position to win games.

Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Thunder takes place at Target Center on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.