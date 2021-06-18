5 things Brooklyn Nets need to do to beat Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets were comprehensively outplayed by the resurgent Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co put together one of their best performances in the series and are looking like the better team ahead of Game 7 on Saturday.

The Nets, despite not leading at any stage in Game 6, were in the contest before the Bucks pulled away with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant once again waged a lone battle for the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 32 points and shooting 15 of 30 from the floor. Meanwhile, James Harden, who has been playing through a hamstring injury, posted 17 points.

The Brooklyn Nets ended up losing the game. They will need to improve a few aspects of their game to have a decent chance of winning Game 7 and reaching the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

On that note, let's have a look at five things the Brooklyn Nets need to do to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in their series decider.

#1 The Brooklyn Nets need to defend better inside the paint

Brooklyn Nets will need Blake Griffin to come up big at the defensive end in Game 7.

The Brooklyn Nets are vulnerable to being attacked in the paint, as they do not have the kind of players that can help them protect the rim. Giannis Antetokounmpo took full advantage of that in Game 6, drawing ten shooting fouls in the process.

GIANNIS DROPS THE HAMMER.



HE DON’T WANNA GO HOME



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/XSbbC9jhFZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

The Nets will need to clog the paint against the Bucks, as that would force their opponents to shoot from the deep. The Bucks haven't shot from the three-point line as well as they usually do, which is something Steve Nash's men should look to capitalize on.

The likes of Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green and Blake Griffin will have to be at their absolute best to ensure the Milwaukee Bucks do not get to the rim with ease.

#4 Shoot better from the three-point line

The Brooklyn Nets' inability to convert most of their three-point shots led to their three losses in the series. However, they were one of the best shooting teams in the league during the regular season and have been one in the playoffs too.

The Nets are a team that like to dominate offensively. So if they aren't able to play to their strengths, like shooting the ball well from the deep, they would struggle to keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks, especially if they establish an early lead.

Joe Harris is 5-24 (20.8%) from three in the last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/UpBjCE6O0J — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2021

As seen in the last two games, the Bucks have been the more dominant side early on. The Brooklyn Nets did well to make a comeback in Game 5, but they could not do the same in Game 6, which led to their loss.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH