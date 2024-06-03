5 things Jayson Tatum should do against Mavericks to overcome 2022 NBA Finals struggles

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. The Celtics were exposed for their unreadiness on the big stage in 2022 by a veteran group led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Tatum hardly looked like the star that caused all sorts of trouble for the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Boston, however, seems to be more ready this time after the heartache of that 2022 loss. It dominated the regular season and took care of business in this year’s playoffs. On Thursday, the Cs will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

How Jayson Tatum fared against the Warriors in 2022 is still quite fresh in the minds of basketball fans. That series has perhaps defined his career in the NBA. Many still don’t think he has it in him to lead the Boston Celtics to a record-breaking 18th championship.

Celtics Nation is hoping that version of Tatum will not show up in 2024 against the Mavericks. To prevent that from happening, he will have to do a handful of things.

What can Jayson Tatum do to erase the memory of his awful 2022 NBA Finals display?

No. 5 - Be decisive

On too many occasions, Jayson Tatum played like he didn’t know what to do. When the Golden State Warriors ramped up their defensive intensity, he wilted with reluctance. The player who torched the Milwaukee Bucks for 46 points on the road in Game 6 of the East semis couldn’t show up.

Andrew Wiggins seemed to have snatched Tatum’s soul. Draymond Green relentlessly talked trash and he couldn’t respond with strong play. He can’t have the same kind of hesitancy in what he calls a “second chance” at winning the championship.

Whatever it is that Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will ask of him, he will have to be decisive.

No. 4 - Play good defense

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum’s main matchup was either Andrew Wiggins or Klay Thompson. Then Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka did his best to keep him away from Steph Curry. Tatum did well on that end, the saving grace of what was a disastrous series for him.

This time around, Tatum will have his fair share of instances guarding Luka Doncic. The Slovenian might be too big for Jrue Holiday or Derrick White so Tatum has to answer the bell on that end. If his offense fails, his defense will have to hold up or he will have another nightmare championship series.

No. 3 - Finish strong at the rim

Jayson Tatum played through a wrist injury in the series against the Golden State Warriors, a big reason he regularly missed shots near the rim. He isn’t dealing with any of that when the Celtics take on the Mavericks. There will be no reason why he can’t be forceful and make shots with defenders around him.

Dallas’ interior defense led by Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington will be tough to deal with. The trio gave Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards all sorts of trouble when attacking the rim. Tatum will have to be ready to face the same challenge and show some muscle when he gets into the paint.

No. 2 - Attack mismatches

There will be instances when Dallas’ defense will be compromised. If that happens, Jayson Tatum has to take advantage of what is in front of him. He could either bust out his silky smooth jumper, drive into the lane, or set up teammates. Whenever he gets a favorable matchup, he has to seize it.

In 2022, Tatum couldn’t maximize his advantages when guarded by Steph Curry, Nemanja Bjelica or Otto Porter Jr. He sometimes settled for long jumpers when guarded by Jordan Poole. Boston’s superstar can’t play that way versus Dallas. Tatum only needs to look at his adversary Luka Doncic who punishes mismatches with relish.

No. 1 - Keep turnovers down

In 2022, Jayson Tatum committed 100 turnovers during the playoffs, the most in one postseason run. The Boston Celtics repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with those miscues, some of them unforced ones. If Tatum can limit it to around three per game, he will be taking a big step towards avoiding a repeat of the said finals loss to the Warriors.

Every possession in the NBA Finals will be crucial. They can't allow the Dallas Mavericks extra time on the ball with turnovers. Luka Doncic will make them pay for it.