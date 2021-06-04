5 things LA Clippers must do to force Game 7 against Dallas Mavericks | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers are trading blows in one of the closest series in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Clippers overturned a 2-0 deficit to draw the tie after Game 4. However, an intense Game 5 resulted in a win for the Mavericks (105-100).

Despite two wins, the LA Clippers have put in sub-par performances, especially considering the caliber of players they have available. Meanwhile, it has been a one-man show for the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic continues to threaten the Clippers' first-round survival.

With only two games to go, the LA Clippers have their work cut out for them as they need to secure both victories to feature in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have an opportunity to end the series in Game 6 and start preparations for the second round.

The LA Clippers are at a point where no margin for error is allowed. They were responsible for sending home the Dallas Mavericks in 2020 and will be looking for a repeat performance.

However, some things need to be put in place to achieve that. Here are five things the LA Clippers must do to force a Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

#1 The LA Clippers need to improve their shooting

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers scores on a breakaway dunk past Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 of the Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers finished the regular season with eight players shooting over 40% from three-point range. However, all of those eight players are currently below the 40% mark in the playoffs.

Both teams have attempted 175 three-point shots so far in the series, but the Dallas Mavericks have made ten more than the Clippers (64).

Clippers Regular Season 3P%: 41.1 (1st)

Mavs Regular Season 3P%: 36.2 (18th)



Clippers Playoff 3P%: 36.6 (7th)

Mavs Playoff 3P%: 42.3 (2nd)



The Clippers were supposed to be the third greatest three-point shooting team of all-time. This is why people say "do it in the playoffs." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 3, 2021

To force a Game 7, the LA Clippers need to shoot the ball better. A good strategy would be to seek out high-percentage shots.

The Dallas Mavericks do not have outstanding rim protectors, which is an area the Clippers could exploit.

#2 The LA Clippers need to find a way to stop Luca Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles away from Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers

Luka Doncic had the license to do as he pleased in all the previous games of this series, as the LA Clippers have not found a way to stop him.

Doncic is the second-highest scorer in the 2021 NBA playoffs with 175 points, three behind the Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard. The 21-year-old is averaging 35 points in his second postseason appearance.

🎥 Every @luka7doncic bucket from last night. 🎥



He is the second player in @nba history to record a game with 42+ points, 8+ rebounds and 14+ assists in the postseason. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cXx2F4ifNb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. has also been impressive for the Dallas Mavericks. However, stopping Doncic is the only way the LA Clippers can force a Game 7.

#3 The LA Clippers need to limit turnovers

Although there's not a lot of turnover differential, the LA Clippers need to do a better job maintaining possession. At this point in the series, every possession counts as an opportunity to add points to the score sheet.

In Game 5, the Clippers lost the ball 12 times, four times more than the Dallas Mavericks. Giving the ball away as much in the NBA playoffs is tantamount to opening yourself up to attacks.

#4 More production from the LA Clippers bench

Members of the LA Clippers cheer for their teammates from the bench

The LA Clippers' starting players have been doing most of the heavy lifting in this series, and not much help has come from the bench players. In Game 5, the bench mustered only 11 points in a combined 55 minutes of play.

The Dallas Mavericks bench recorded 18 points, making it the third time they have outscored the Clippers bench in this series.

In order to force a Game 7, every player needs to register as many points as possible. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have done a decent job so far scoring the basket, but other players need to step up.

#5 The LA Clippers have to out-rebound the Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers should stop the Dallas Mavericks from getting offensive rebounds

Second-chance buckets will play a significant role in helping the LA Clippers force a Game 7. Protecting the paint and stopping the Dallas Mavericks from getting offensive rebounds is twice as important.

In both areas of the court, the LA Clippers have to dominate the paint and force the Dallas Mavericks to take the difficult long-distance shots.

Dear reader, could you please take a short 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh