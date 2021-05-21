2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 Things LA Lakers need to do to win against Phoenix Suns in a 7-game series

The 2nd-seeded Phoenix Suns will host their divisional rival, 7th-seeded LA Lakers, in the first game of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Saturday.

The tie favored the Phoenix Suns in the regular season as they bested the LA Lakers in two of their three meetings. It will be thrilling to see the outcome of this match-up as both teams will be playing with a healthy roster.

Five things the LA Lakers need to do to win their 2021 NBA playoffs first round against the Phoenix Suns

Injuries derailed the LA Lakers in the 2020-21 regular season, with Anthony Davis missing 36, and LeBron James missing 27 games out of 72. Even as the Lakers were not as effective on offense, they remained the number one defensive team in the league.

With a relatively healthy roster, the LA Lakers are once again one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.

Here are a few things the defending NBA Champions will need to do to overcome the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs:

#1 Improve shooting

Ben McLemore #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point shot

The LA Lakers finished the regular season ranked 21st in three-point shooting, making 35.4% of attempted shots from beyond the arc. They displayed more of the same poor shooting form from the free-throw line as the Lakers are ranked 28th (73.9%).

AD/LeBron have combined to go 3-for-19 from the field, Schroder 1-for-9. Lakers shooting 31.1% from the field. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 20, 2021

In the last meeting between the two teams on May 9th, the LA Lakers got to the line 41 times but were able to make only 32 shots (78% shooting). For the Phoenix Suns, they were 21 out of 25 from the free-throw line (84% shooting).

Given how much the LA Lakers get to the line, efficient shooting of the ball can prove to be the difference between an early exit and another deep run into the post-season.

#2 Limit turnovers

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers are in a shocking third place for most turnovers per game (15.2) behind the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers. The same was the case in the 2020 playoffs, but the LA Lakers were lucky not to face some of the most offensive teams of last season.

LeBron James turned the ball over five times in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, bringing him to a total of 4,526 turnovers in his career -- a new NBA record. https://t.co/9DecHYEpqh — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 13, 2021

In a matchup with a team like the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers could be punished for turning the ball over too often. Things got worse when LeBron and Davis were out; however, not much difference was visible when both were healthy, so it sets up a mouth-watering series with the scorching Suns.

#3 Take advantage of their size

Andre Drummond #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have some of the biggest players in the league at the 3, 4, and 5 positions, but the size advantage is not always utilized in the paint.

The LA Lakers are averaging 45.6% points in the paint, all thanks to Montrezl Harrell's efforts. Andre Drummond's post-up game is not as efficient, and Davis has fewer 1v1 takes since his return.

With Drummond matched up against the Phoenix Suns' DeAndre Ayton and Davis against Jae Crowder, the LA Lakers have an opportunity to have their way in the paint both on offense and defense.

#4 Staying healthy

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to an apparent injury during the second period of a game against the Atlanta Hawks

Injuries were a major concern for the LA Lakers, as they played a significant role in their decline in the Western Conference standings. The absence of Anthony Davis and LeBron James resulted in a scoring slump.

Although the team managed to muster some wins, they were against the lesser rated teams and their continued impressive display on defense.

Overcoming the Phoenix Suns will not be a walk in the park. Regardless, doing it without their key players will be an uphill task so the starting five and the bench must aim to stay healthy throughout the rest of the LA Lakers' post-season.

#5 Anthony Davis needs to be more aggressive in the paint

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles

Anthony Davis' average shooting distance is at its highest (11.7) in his eight years in the NBA. Even as he is encouraged to take more three-pointers and spread the court, the forward needs to be more aggressive getting to the rim and using driving lanes to attack the paint.

Since his return from injury, his shooting has been horrendous. In his last outing against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, he shot 10/24 from the field at 41% and 1/6 from the three-point arc, at a disappointing 16%.

I'm not an NBA coach, but maybe Anthony Davis should shed his Davis Bertans imitation and get inside the paint? — Steve Alexander (@docktora) May 20, 2021

Relying on his shooting from distance might spell doom for the LA Lakers as the forward is not having the best time shooting the ball. Attacking the rim and drawing as many fouls as possible would be the best way he contributes to scoring to helping the Lakers overcome the Suns.