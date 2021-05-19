5 Things we learned from Charlotte Hornets' 2020-21 NBA season

The 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday was a disappointing end to an otherwise sensational 2020-21 NBA season for the Charlotte Hornets. Although the final two weeks didn’t live up to the expectations that grew for the team as the season progressed, there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate.

But aside from the celebration to come, the Charlotte Hornets can look back and assess what specifically made this a relatively successful campaign and what they can or should do in the future. Coach James Borrego took Terry Rozier and company on an exciting journey this season, one that almost resulted in a playoff berth despite a modest 33-39 record.

Terry Rozier #3 reacts after making a three point shot assisted by P.J. Washington #25.

5. The Charlotte Hornets play well in the clutch

Despite their late-season collapse, one thing the recent campaign showed us is that the Charlotte Hornets can hang with the big boys in clutch situations.

Malik Monk heard we didn’t have him on the PrizePicks board tonight and dropped 34 and this game tying shot😱pic.twitter.com/P3xVJCavdv — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) February 2, 2021

In 105 minutes in the clutch, defined by the NBA “as the last five minutes of a game in which the point differential is five or fewer,” the Hornets had the second-best net rating in the entire NBA. Their 21.9 net rating was second only to the Portland Trail Blazers, who had 27.4.

From game-winning shots to game-tying threes that led to wins in overtime, the Charlotte Hornets executed their offense well in crunch time. Additionally, they were the fifth-best team in clamping down defensively on their opponents.

This is a promising development for such a young team. It’s something they can build upon for next season.

4. They lacked depth at center

The offseason was supposed to address this need since Cody Zeller was the only reliable center on the roster.

Rui Hachimura #8 shoots in front of Bismack Biyombo #8.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Duke big man Vernon Carey Jr. with the 32nd overall pick of last year’s draft, then took Kentucky center Nick Richards at 42nd. But the two youngsters played very little during their rookie season and the jury is still out on what they can contribute next season.

Bismack Biyombo was re-signed in the offseason but he barely made a dent in terms of impact. They had a -1.9 rebounding differential, which was 23rd in the league overall and it cost them a number of ball games. A renewed search for a veteran center has to be a priority for the Hornets and Zeller may not be the answer either.

3. Devonte’ Graham and Malik Monk are not guaranteed to return

Devonte’ Graham and Malik Monk are restricted free agents this offseason and could find suitors who will pay them beyond the Charlotte Hornets’ reach. The two guards had varying degrees of success this past season, with Graham the more consistent of the two.

Devonte' Graham #4 dribbles against the Denver Nuggets.

Graham was displaced as a starter by LaMelo Ball in February but found himself in the starting lineup again after the rookie sensation was sidelined with an injury for a lengthy period. The third-year Kansas guard is an excellent backup at either guard spot and an insurance policy in case any of their guards get injured, but he may have played himself out of the Charlotte Hornets’ reach. We’ll know what the market thinks of him once the free agency season begins.

Monk had an incredible February in which he averaged 16.6 points per game with a high of 36. But he ended the season putting up a mere 7.5 points per game on a frigid 33.0 percent shooting in his last 11 games. What appeared to be a sure deal, that the Charlotte Hornets were going to match any offers for him, became uncertain as Monk’s future will have to be considered more carefully.

2. Miles Bridges is a keeper

Miles Bridges was replaced by Gordon Hayward as a starter this season. But after Hayward suffered a season-ending injury in early April, the Charlotte Hornets forward became a full-time starter again. From there he proceeded to show that he was more than just a high-flying dunker.

"HOW DO YOU DO, MILES BRIDGES."😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/vaCtE6useu — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 15, 2021

In the final two months of the season, Bridges averaged 19.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from three. That’s in 20 games in which he started 17 times. The improvement in his range was a welcome surprise and it turned him into one of the most versatile players on the roster.

Clearly, the third-year forward is deserving of an extension this offseason and the Charlotte Hornets would be foolish not to give it to him.

1. The future belongs to LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball turned the Charlotte Hornets into must-watch TV in his first season in the league. After starting the season on the bench, the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft became a starter in his 21st game and the Hornets’ season took off.

Shoutout to LaMelo Ball on a great rookie season:



15.7 PPG

5.9 RPG

6.1 APG

44% FG

35% 3PT

76% FT

3x Rookie of the Month



pic.twitter.com/dQkZkaO4ug — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 19, 2021

Ball averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 31 appearances as the Charlotte Hornets’ starting point guard. Though he shot only 43.9 percent from the field, his 37.9 percent shooting from three is a passable mark that should improve with offseason work with the team.

For the 2021-22 season and beyond, Borrego wants Ball to drive and create more for his teammates rather than just look to score. As he is given more control on the floor, the Charlotte Hornets will have to make offseason decisions that will complement the Rookie of the Year candidate.

Specifically, players need to be traded for, signed or re-signed based on their fit with Ball on and off the court. The future of the franchise rests more on his shoulders than Hayward. It’s time for the Charlotte Hornets to start building on their new cornerstone as soon as possible.

