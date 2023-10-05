5 things we learned about Dallas Mavericks after 2023 preseason opener

In the first 2023 preseason game for the Dallas Mavericks, they went up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was played in the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Despite not being a regular season game, the preseason matchup offered an interesting look at the Mavericks squad.

Leading up to their preseason showing, the Mavericks were able to make a couple of key moves in the offseason. For starters, the Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving to a three-year $126 million contract with the team, ESPN's Bobby Marks. The team also added Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Derrick Jones Jr., and Richaun Holmes.

Here are the five things we learned about the Dallas Mavericks in their 2023 preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five things we learned following the Dallas Mavericks' 2023 preseason opener

Following the Mavericks' 99-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, here's a look at the five things we learned in their 2023 preseason opener.

#5. Grant Williams' decent showing

Grant Williams, one of the more promising acquisitions of the Dallas Mavericks, put up 9 points (2-of-7 shooting) and two rebounds. Midway into the second quarter, Williams inserted some life into the Dallas team after making two straight 3-pointers.

His perimeter defense had some rust in its showing but still mirrored flashes of the defensive versatility he had when he played for the Boston Celtics.

#4. Jaden Hardy shines

In Jaden Hardy's rookie season, he showed his potential with the team when he averaged 8.8 points per game (43.8% shooting, including 40.4% from 3-point range). Hardy played over 48 games in his rookie outing for the Dallas Mavericks.

During the preseason game against the Timberwolves, Hardy dazzled in his performance coming off the bench. The Mavericks' guard put up 13 points (4-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range) and three assists.

#3. Defense still an issue

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks ranked 25th in defense around the league. They also had a 116.1 defensive rating. With defense being a huge issue in the 2022-23 season, they yet again struggled against the Timberwolves earlier.

The team allowed Minnesota to score 111 points, shooting over 44.2%, including 31.4% from 3-point range.

#2. Offense in need of refinement

In addition to the problematic defensive showing, the team's offense also struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas scored 99 points with 37.0% shooting, including 30.4% from 3-point range.

Outside of Luka Doncic's 25-point outing, the rest of the starters struggled to put up double-digit scoring, similar to the bench unit besides Jaden Hardy's 13-point performance.

#1. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving tandem still a work in progress

Last season, Doncic and Irving played 16 games together. However, it resulted in a poor 5-11 record. With only a limited number of games played, the goal for the coming season is to build off proper chemistry on the court.

However, their recent showing saw much of the same. Besides Doncic's 25 points, Kyrie Irving struggled in scoring the ball with only 2 points (1of-6 shooting, including 0-of-2 from 3-point range).

Be that as it may, it is still a long 82-game season ahead, with enough time to continue refining their tandem together.