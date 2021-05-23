5 Things we learned from Day 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The 2021 NBA Playoffs tipped off on Saturday, with eight teams in action.

While most of the results were expected, there were a couple of surprises. Some franchises were under the scanner ahead of the start of the playoffs, including the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The two teams emerged victorious, however, and will now look to win their respective first-round series. On that note, we list down five things we learned on Day 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

5 Takeaways from the Day 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

5) Portland Trail Blazers do not mind letting Nikola Jokic score big

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets makes his way to the rim against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers cut homecourt advantage off the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs with a huge 123-109 win.

NBA MVP award frontrunner Nikola Jokic tallied 34 points on the night. However, it wasn't something the Blazers were concerned about. As mentioned by Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic after the game:

"We want him [Jokic] to score and not get his teammates involved."

To dissect what Nurkic meant, the Blazers focused on stopping Jokic from making plays for his teammates, as his playmaking elevates Denver's effectiveness on the offensive end.

Nikola Jokic had just one assist tonight, a playoff career-low. Some context though, via Stats and Info as the Nuggets shot just 1-10 off passes from Jokic. By contrast, the Blazers were 13-15 off Lillard's passes, including 6-7 from 3. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 23, 2021

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts also weighed in on the importance of stopping Jokic, "the playmaker," and said:

"I think we can do a better job on him [Jokic] individually, but when he can get other people involved, they're a better offensive team."

Jokic ended the game with just one assist. He averaged 8.3 assists per game during the regular season.

#4 Dallas Mavericks need to be contained in the first quarter of the game

The Dallas Mavericks beat the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoffs series

The Dallas Mavericks were 27-0 in the 2020-21 NBA regular-season after outscoring their opponents in the first quarter of the game. They continued that streak in Game 1 of their first-round series against the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks won the tie 113-103 after a sensational triple-double from talisman Luka Doncic.

The loss has now increased the pressure on the Clippers, who are desperate for a strong post-season campaign after flopping in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. They will need to make sure they contain the Mavericks from the get-go as Rick Carlisle's men are extremely tough to pull back if allowed to settle early in the game.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks have improved in more ways than one

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks steals the ball from Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat

Although it was just Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks showed they are a much better side now in multiple ways. It wasn't all smooth sailing, though, as the Bucks were taken to overtime by the Miami Heat at home to earn a win.

The 'big-three' comprising Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all delivered to lead the team to a hard-fought win after an impressive all-round performance.

🚨 MIDDLETON WINS IT FOR MILWAUKEE! 🚨



His jumper with 0.5 seconds left in OT lifts the @Bucks past Miami in Game 1 of the #NBAPlayoffs! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/vxwrwpkvfb — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

Giannis and Middleton took care of business on the offensive end, while Holiday completely took the Miami Heat's best player Jimmy Butler out of the game. Additionally, the Bucks made sure they got the best out of their strongest bench unit in recent years. It was a great sign for head coach Mike Budenholzer, who no longer has to rely heavily on his star players.

#2 LA Clippers' continue to struggle to close out games

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers attempts a tough shot against the Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers' inability to close out games was once again exposed in Game 1, against the Dallas Mavericks. Both sides were tied 100-100 with 2:40 to go in the fourth, but the Clippers were outscored by the Mavericks 3-13 in that stretch. It's been an issue that has troubled them all season long.

Paul George on LAC's inability to execute down the stretch: "Once they made shots and we put them to the line it kind of messed with our flow at that point." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 22, 2021

Nonetheless, it was still just the first game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but that doesn't change the fact that the Clippers will have to be more aggressive down the stretch.

#1 Brooklyn Nets 'Big-Three' prove they can fit in together

Brooklyn Nets' 'Big-Three' Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving celebrate during a game

If the Brooklyn Nets' first game of the 2021 NBA playoffs is anything to go by, they will be a problem in the Eastern Conference moving forward. They struggled initially but managed to come back strong as the game progressed, thanks to their 'Big-Three', comprising Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combine for 82 PTS in their @BrooklynNets #NBAPlayoffs debut, winning Game 1 vs. Boston! Game 2 is Tuesday at 7:30pm/et on TNT.



KD: 32 PTS, 12 REB

Kyrie: 29 PTS

Harden: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 4 STL

Robert Williams III: 9 BLK pic.twitter.com/FWKMVukUif — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2021

The trio combined for 82 of the Nets' 104 points to help the team defeat the Boston Celtics, who looked lethal in the first half of the game. After a sloppy start for the Nets, the trio scored the first 22 points of the second half, which set the tone for the rest of their teammates. They shared the ball well down the stretch and looked comfortable co-existing on the offensive end.

Before this game, the trio had played just eight games together. Now that they have the chance to play a few games together, they will be difficult to contain in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.