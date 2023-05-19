5 things to look out for in Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 2

Losing the home opener for the second playoff series in a row, the Boston Celtics had a second half letdown that resulted into a 123-116 loss against the Miami Heat.

Their apparent tendency to take it easy at times was on display as they gave up 46 third-quarter points to Miami after having a double-digit lead in the first half.

As a result, the eight-seed Heat has just snatched the home-court advantage from the second-seed Celtics and proved to everyone that Jimmy Butler and company are no push-overs. They take a 1-0 advantage going into game two of the Eastern Conference finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Boston Celtics are still the heavy favorites to take Game 2 as they have shown resiliency to bounce back from defeat (doing it four times out of five in the playoffs so far).

Let’s weigh in on the factors that could decide Game 2 on Friday.

#1. Boston Celtics' sense of urgency

Although it can be attributed to fatigue factor after enduring Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Game 1 loss still stings as it puts the Celtics in an almost must-win situation.

Going down 0-2 right on their home turf will put serious questions on Boston’s resolve and will further strengthen Miami’s chances of going back to the finals after three years.

So expect the Boston Celtics to clamp down on the Heat and prevent a repeat of that forgettable third quarter in Game 1 that led to their demise.

Playing like the hungriest team all playoff long, the Heat will continue puzzling their opponent with their unpredictability. Will the Celtics finally figure them out?

#2. The Jimmy Butler show

Despite an injury early in the playoffs, Jimmy Butler has been torching his opponents with his leadership, tenacity, and aggressiveness on both ends.

Leading the playoffs with his 11.7 first-quarter points per game, Butler has been setting an assertive mode for his team helping the Heat to have aggressive starts. And in the clutch, Jimmy Butler has been the most dangerous player too, almost scoring at will and being a menace on the other end of the floor.

Boston’s defense appeared helpless in defending Butler in Game 1. He exploded for 35 points shooting 12 of 15 from the field including two of four from the three-point range. It came as no surprise though, as he’s been averaging 31.5 points per game in the postseason.

Expect the Boston Celtics to clamp up on Butler in Game 2 as another explosion could further derail their bid to make it back to the NBA Finals.

#3. Game 7 Jayson Tatum

Although he failed to have another 50-point outing, Jayson Tatum had a decent night in Game 1, scoring 30 points attacking the rim and drawing fouls. However, his costly back-to-back turnovers in the final two minutes helped Miami seal the deal and run away with a road victory.

With their backs against the wall, the Celtics should still rely on Tatum as the focal point of their offense in Game 2 if they expect to tie the series. Connecting on just a single three-point shot in Game 1, Jason Tatum is due for explosion in Game 2 and should provide the much needed sigh of relief for Boston.

#4. Supporting casts

In a historic Game 1, six Heat players scored at least 15 points to set an NBA playoff record. Led by Butler’s 35 and Bam Adebayo’s 20, Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus scored 15 apiece to will Miami to victory.

Boston starters struggled from beyond the arc in the previous game but Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White combined for 5-of-9 to help keep the game within striking distance. The Boston Celtics finished with only 10 made-threes which tied their lowest total in the postseason.

With Jimmy Butler and Jason Tatum expected to put up their usual numbers, the performance of the supporting casts will make a difference in Game 2.

#5. Starts and stops

It boils down to who will make an efficient start to set the tone for the rest of the game and who will make crucial stops in the clutch.

Expected to make the necessary adjustments on both ends, the Boston Celtics will try to jump the gun on the Heat from the get-go and prevent Jimmy Butler from doing it on the other side.

Buoyed by an expected loud crowd on their side, Boston should put Miami away as early in the game as possible. They can’t afford to engage the Miami Heat in a grind-it-out battle in the clutch and expect to have a picnic.

Will the Cinderella run continue for the Miami Heat with another victory, or will the second-seed Boston Celtics restore order?

Poll : 0 votes