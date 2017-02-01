5 things to look out for at the NBA All-Star Weekend

All eyes of NBA fans will be on the NBA All-Star Weekend that is to be held from February 17 to February 19 at New Orleans. Although this might be a time that players take it easy and not exert themselves too much in order to prevent any kind of injury, it will be a thrilling time for fans to watch many of their favourites wear the same jersey and produce some entertainment.

Five contests run across the three days of the All-Star Weekend that will start with the All-Star Celebrity game and the Rising Stars Challenge on the 17th. On the second day, fans will witness the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk contest. The last contest, which is on the 19th will be the All-Star Game, the one that every NBA fan will eagerly look forward to.

Here are some of the things to watch out for at the All-Star Weekend.

#5 Klay Thompson to win the 3-point contest again

Klay Thompson won the NBA All-Star 3-point contest trophy last year.

After winning the 2016 Three-Point Contest, Warriors’ guard, Klay Thompson will be intent on retaining the title, especially with his teammate, Steph Curry sitting out this time. Of the top ten three-point shooters in the NBA so far this season, Thompson has the best three-point shooting percentage with 42.2.

His closest contender is Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry with a shooting percentage of 41.7 who will also be taking part in the Three-Point contest. Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker are the other All-Stars in the contest while the other contenders - CJ McCollum, Eric Gordon, Nick Young and Wesley Matthews - are no pushovers.