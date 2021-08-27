5 things the NBA should consider bringing back - Finals logo, hand-checking and more

The NBA has implemented several changes from time to time to help improve the enjoyability of the game. While that has been achieved to a certain level, perhaps it is time to consider bringing back some features ahead of the 2021-22 season.

There has been a seismic shift in how the game is played, which is now more intense and fast-paced. Although these changes have come up gradually, the game today is a lot different from how it started.

The NBA has decided to implement a new rule ahead of the 2021-22 season aimed at limiting non-basketball moves used in drawing fouls. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, initiating contact on a shot will now be seen as an offensive foul. Referees will be taught how to identify these moves and make the appropriate calls.

While that is a welcome development to reduce the unfair advantage given to offensive players, there are a few more rules the NBA needs to consider bringing back to strike a greater balance in the game.

On that note, here are five things that would make sense to be brought back to the NBA:

#5 NBA Finals logo

The NBA Finals logo is seen on the court before Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals

Aside from the atmosphere in the arenas, the NBA Finals look like just another matchup in the league. The last time the NBA Finals logo was seen on the court was in 2014.

An annual plea to bring back the Larry O'Brien trophy and logo on the court, jerseys and starting lineup intros during the NBA Finals 🙏 pic.twitter.com/doU6XQRORu — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 6, 2021

The argument for the NBA limiting logos on the floor was that it reduced the risk of injuries to players.

Although there was no official statement from the NBA stating that that was the reason, it seemed the most likely reason for the logos getting done away with. Michael Carter-Williams slipped on an Allen Iverson logo that was placed on the court to commemorate his retirement.

While that is a valid argument, the cursive 'The Finals' logo doesn't look like it could cause much harm. So re-introducing it should be considered, as it gives the NBA Finals a special feel.

#4 Hand-checking

Scottie Pippen is one of the best perimeter defenders in NBA history

From 1994, several rule modifications were implemented to gradually limit the use of hand-checking. Come 2004, hand-checking was officially banned in the NBA, providing a situation where offensive players have more leeway to drive without too many restrictions.

For those not familiar with the term, hand-checking is a defensive maneuver used by defenders in the NBA to limit the ball handler's movement. Defenders were allowed to extend an arm and initiate contact with the ball-handler.

When discussing the changes in the NBA, people always talk about on ball contact like hand-checking.



But something that often gets overlooked is the difference in the non freedom of movement era, contact off the ball. In my latest episode, Vince Carter explains the differences. pic.twitter.com/EtJDEhQLw5 — Dime Dropper (@DimeDropperPod) December 6, 2020

The NBA has moved from a big man's game to a more guard-dominant affair. Guards now have a plethora of ways to score, especially considering the fact that driving through the lane has become easier, reason why modern basketball is said to have gotten 'soft'.

The NBA has opted for a more entertaining game, which is why perimeter defending is a lot more difficult.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav