5 things the Phoenix Suns must do against LA Clippers in Game 2 to keep their winning momentum going | 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns recorded their eighth consecutive win in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs when they beat the LA Clippers in Game 1 of their Conference Finals series on Sunday.

Devin Booker notched up his maiden career-triple-double to lead the charge for his side, tallying 40 points, 11 assists and a career-high 13 rebounds on the night. Booker took up playmaking responsibility in the absence of veteran team leader Chris Paul, who was sidelined due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Devin Booker's tally of 11 assists is a great testament to the fact that he was excellent in CP3's absence in getting his team over the line. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton (20 points and nine rebounds) also continued to impress as six players recorded double-digit scores for the Phoenix Suns.

Paul George on Deandre Ayton's impact: "Yeah, it's different. Ayton is a little bit more agile, more of a presence down low, and a better finisher than the other bigs we faced." — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 20, 2021

The match was a closely contested one. The Phoenix Suns did well to stay in the lead after the second quarter and responded to the LA Clippers' runs.

The Clippers are a great team when it comes to making adjustments, though. So it will be important for the Suns to make sure they can replicate their Game 1 performance again.

On that note, let's take a look at five things the Phoenix Suns must do to make sure they win their ninth consecutive game in the 2021 NBA playoffs when they clash against the Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2.

#1 The Phoenix Suns need to maintain their ability to adapt

The Phoenix Suns' key to success so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs has been their ability to be spot-on with their in-game adjustments. They constantly look for ways to improve, which has kept them ahead of the opposition at all times.

Game 1 was another example of how tactically sound they were. The LA Clippers kept coming back at the Suns till the last 22 seconds of the match, cutting their deficit to just two points. But the Suns stayed strong to close out the win.

#2 Win the rebounding battle

Phoenix Suns in action during round two of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns will have to make sure they win the 50-50 battles and keep ball possession on their side for as long as possible.

The LA Clippers are an excellent team offensively and have multiple players who are tremendous shooters. That makes it pertinent for the Suns to win dead balls and rebounds. Since the Clippers tend to attempt more threes, the Suns will have a great chance of outrebounding them on missed attempts at the defensive end.

